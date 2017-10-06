Small Cap Value Report (Fri 6 Oct 2017) - BOWL, MOTR, FIF, IDP
Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL)
- Share price: 186.5p (+1%)
- No. of shares: 150 million
- Market Cap: £280 million
I last covered this ten-pin bowling operator at its H1 results earlier this year.
Like-for-like sales for that period were only up 1,2%, but the company said it had lost 2% due to unusually dry weather.
According to this update, like-for-like revenue growth for the full year is 3.5% - so H2 must have been a lot better. Total revenue, including new sites, is up 8.9% year-on-year.
Earnings are set to be marginally ahead of Board expectations.
It continues to hint at dividends:
Hollywood Bowl's business model means that it is able to sustain its investment programme going forward through its ongoing cash generation. Therefore, as initially noted in April at the Group's half year trading update, the Board is considering returning capital to the Group's shareholders.
My opinion: This only listed in September 2016, and with the mess at Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) fresh in the memory, investors are right to be sceptical about the quality of some recent flotations.
But every stock should be treated on its own merits and this is a more interesting proposition. Offering modest but self-funded growth, it looks promising to me. Stockopedia computers appear to agree, giving it a StockRank of 63.
Motorpoint (LON:MOTR)
- Share price: 142p (+5%)
- No. of shares: 100.2 million
- Market cap: £142 million
This used car supermarket (specialising in cars less than two years old) listed on the main market last year at 200p. Results for the previous financial year (ended March 2017) were marred by the operating expenses at four new sites.
Things are getting back on track now, as those sites have matured:
The Group has delivered more normalised margin levels in the first half compared to the same period last year, and the breadth and quality of stock on hand going into the second half of the year is encouraging.
Underlying H1 PBT is set to be c. £10.5 million (vs. £6.4 million last year)
This sector as a whole is unloved, and it's understandably difficult to built an economic moat. Hence the cheap pricing.…
11 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Morning Graham - Re. Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) quite agree with your analysis. Highly unusual though. An investment programme at the same time as returning capital to shareholders? Directors must be very confident.
Also, please could you look at RWS Holdings (LON:RWS) ? a very strong update.
decl. : took a long position with RWS. Thinking about BOWL
I can't decide between Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) and Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG) - Naked Trader reckons consolidation in the sector is likely and thinks the latter is more likely to be gobbled up, and it's already got dividends. Anyone got any more in-depth knowledge/views (dyor etc)?
I Hold both teg and bowl, they have different end year dates so get plenty of idea on performance. Teg ints gave a clue to this statement by bowl today. Think stay at home day trips on increase, but world cup next year may or may not affect June,July. Finance charges for both businesses disappearing, is growth only through acqustion now? My teg target 321p pat 14million pe 15.
My morning smallcap tweet:
RWS Holdings (LON:RWS), Motorpoint (LON:MOTR), Mirada (LON:MIRA), Finsbury Food (LON:FIF), Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL)
RWS (RWS) Exp FY rev beat, up 34%, adj pretax beat.
Motorpoint (MOTR) H1 trading. Rev up 18% but margin down to 'more normalised levels'. Exp U/L pretax £10.5m (£6.4m).
Mirada (MIRA) wins SaaS contract with a Bolivian pay TV operator. No indication of rev. I'm long (& wrong).
Finsbury Food Group (FIF) confirms Closure of Grain D'Or factory. Will cost up to £10m cash, spread over a period of up to seven years, but more likely £6m. It lost £3.33m last year. Exp FY profit (before closure cost) in line but with oower rev. "his can be attributed to the temporary increase in butter prices which the Board believes is likely to recede in subsequent financial years. "
Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL) Expect FY earnings marginally ahead of board exp. Still considering return of capital.
In reply to Ramridge, post #1
Hi ram, lots of impressive progress at RWS Holdings (LON:RWS) but I'd like to have done more research before covering it again, and it's well outside of our market cap limit here too. Apologies! Good luck with it though.
Graham
In reply to Graham N, post #5
Hi Graham - no prob. Thanks for coming back.
In reply to Graham N, post #5
Is the RWS market cap actually any more than the market cap of BOO, Graham, which is often covered here? Shame no coverage in the offing of RWS, it looks VERY positive to me... much more than the other companies covered today :-(
In reply to Ramridge, post #6
RWS is a core holding for me so I was obviously pleased by today's statement. Yes it's on a high PE ratio but it's always been on a high PE ratio and justified IMO in light of the high margins, ROCE and growth opportunities.
It's the growth that probably provides the main scope for further share price appreciation since there isn't much room for multiple expansion. I was therefore pleased to see the comment in today's update about the pipeline of acquisition opportunities. They generate mountains of cash so I don't see the debt as a problem - it could be paid down very quickly from free cash flow if they wanted to, but even better if they can direct the cash towards growth opportunities.
In reply to bestace, post #8
Hi bestace - re. RWS Holdings (LON:RWS) I am getting up to speed with this company, but it seems to be on an excellent growth path.
The LUZ acquisition earlier this year looks a perfect fit and only a few days ago, the acquisition of AOP an online crowdsourcing platform, looks a bold move.
As you say as long as they keep on generating lots of cash and channelling that into wise acquisitions, the future could be exciting.
Good afternoon Graham.
Would it be possable for you to cast your eye over Lonmin if you get time? (LMI)
Its under 300M market cap and is super crazy volatile. 30% intraday swings are normal for this beast and it boggles my mind. I Seem to recall that you have a good grasp of the mining sector ( i do not understand it as a new investor) and if i can remember you said that all mining shares eventually go to zero. I think i read a while back that Lonmin trades at a significant discount to its TNAV And the announcement today has moved it.
I really don't understand this company so its uninvestable for me but i would love to hear your take on it.
Kind regards
Damien.
In reply to bestace, post #8
Does anyone know what the "market expectations" are for profit growth for RWS? Their adjusted eps for YE 2016 was 10.9p, +40.8%, while the more recent interim eps was +35%. If one assumes that the YE 2017 eps was going to increase only 33%, along the lines of projected revenue growth in today's announcement, then this would result in an eps of 14.50 giving a current PER of only 29.8 at the present mid-price of 432 - using that basis alone, RWS seems to be undervalued by around 10-11%...? I expect I am looking at this rather simplistically...