CloudBuy - cancellation - we bid a tearful goodbye to this absolutely hopeless micro cap, which burned cash and delivered nothing to shareholders over many years. Its incoherent boss is remembered by me & several of my friends for having given the worst investor presentation in living memory. He couldn't even explain what the business did. Nice enough chap though, but quite obviously uninvestable.

I can think of a couple of hundred similar companies on AIM that should de-list. When are brokers going to actually float some decent companies? They're killing the UK small caps market by floating far too much junk. A fresh approach is needed.

A rather concerning announcement has been issued this morning. Struggling, highly indebted estate agents, CWD announced late last year that it was selling a non-core commercial property division, called Lambert Smith Hampton, for £38m. This would have considerably strengthened its very weak balance sheet (NTAV was negative, at -£141.8m as at 30 June 2019).

The buyer, John Bengt Moeller (described as a Monaco-based property developer, from a google search) hasn't come up with the dosh. Hence completion has been delayed,

"... due to logistical difficulties relating to the transfer of the requisite completion monies"

That's a very unusual, and worrying turn of events. It might all get sorted out, or it might not, who knows? I would expect to see the share price take a tumble today, as the risk of the deal falling through needs to be priced-in.

Share price: 1234p (down 1.2% at 08:50 )

No. shares: 70.65m

Market cap: £871.8m

Trading update

