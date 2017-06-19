Small Cap Value Report (Fri 9 Feb 2018) - IQE, TNI, HRG, 7DIG, SUS
- DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)
- Dillistone (LON:DSG)
- Elektron Technology (LON:EKT)
- Creightons (LON:CRL)
So if you're interested in reading about them, his article is here.
Over here, I'm planning to start with:
- IQE (LON:IQE)
- Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI)
- Hogg Robinson (LON:HRG)
- 7digital
- S&U (LON:SUS)
And then I'll see if there are any other interesting stories to cover.
Market movements: a quick follow-up on the general market level. The FTSE is in the red today, at 7140 as I write this. This compares with 7780 on January 12. So we have a lot more potential bargains lying around than we did a few weeks ago.
Last year's low was around the 7100 level, so I'll reiterate that this is a key "level" - I think the mood would start to get a lot more bearish if we retraced back into 2016 territory.
I am still 25% in cash and have placed a few bids under some stocks I'm interested in. If somebody hits my bids, I'll be pleased. Or if the market doesn't drop low enough to hit them, then the rest of my portfolio will probably be doing ok.
Don't forget to bear in mind the potential impact of a stronger GBP on your stocks. One of the big-caps I own is British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) and I need to remember that its earnings in dollars aren't worth quite so much as they were before, when converted to GBP.
I'm also still playing with the idea of shorting the NASDAQ or some component of it, to hedge my exposure to market sentiment. However, the logical side of my brain is telling me that the hedge has a negative expected outcome and that it's a fine strategy to remain unhedged while also holding plenty of spare cash in the event of a major market crash.…
I only know about IQE from the discussion boards on here - so don't have any strong views either way.
But what seems odd to me is that IQE is nothing without its IP and seems to have sold it on for buttons. Questioning the accounting treatment seems to be something of an aside.
In reply to simoan, post #37
Re IQE (LON:IQE) - "They have completely overlooked a number of factors and clearly don't understand IP licensing." possibly more accurate to have said "they have chosen to completely overlook". These are very astute investors and I'm sure they understand perfectly well the difference between "sale" and "lease".
They are not really interested in presenting a balanced view, they want the share price to go down so they only present a case for it doing so.
In reply to shipoffrogs, post #38
if you read the very sensible posts above in more detail you will see that they have done absolutely nothing of the sort.
Graham, bestace - re. IQE (LON:IQE) Many thanks for your insightful analyses. The consensus appears to be that the bears are desperately trying to find skeletons in the cupboard when in reality there is nothing of substance.
Have a great weekend.
Re IQE (LON:IQE)
All interested parties should read the innocuous RNS from September 2014
IQE plc : Memorandum of understanding to establish a Centre of Excellence for Compound Semiconductor technology in Singapore
They announed some form of jv with no financial info as to contributions from other parties, anticipated outputs/revenues just that they were 'giving away' £14M of assets.
The shares collapsed circa 50% overnight. I thought the RNS was so dubious that I considered it a 'reverse ramp' if there is such a phrase. I took the risk and doubled my holding . A few days later it was announced the lead directors had lumped on at the new price which then reversed back to around the previous level. I then sold vowing never to get involved with this crew ever again.
In reply to Ramridge, post #41
Re IQE (LON:IQE), my slightly different reading....maybe something of substance but if so small in the bigger picture (ie is there bright future for IQE or not!) and thanks to all for te accounting education and discussion.
However, the difference is important as conviction in the eye of the market on dodgy accounting plus the unusual director arrangements re shares might lead to someone getting pushed. If the future is really long term bright (and as a long term holder I hope so), maybe they need some new leadership players to reflect a new, bigger company increasing focused on commercial deals that can attract the big institutional support the share price wants in both the UK and overseases.
Anyway, maybe we should all now wait for the next results statement - sure that will generate a lot of interest and close reading ! Management will absolutely be on show.
In reply to simoan, post #30
re: IQE (LON:IQE)
Hi Si, what you say may be true, however, MW prints an excerpt from CSC's 2016 annual report (p. 6 of MW paper) which states that CSC "purchased £20 million of intellectual property from the IQE plc Group". I don't see any reference to a license being purchased.
If it really is a multi-year license, then it is more reasonable but we also need to bear in mind that IQE recognises revenue from a "customer" in year 1, for a sale which can't be repeated for another seven years.
In reply to tabhair, post #9
re: Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI)
Hi tabhair, it perplexes me, but I've had a look at it. Feel free to share you thoughts and have a good weekend. G
In reply to davidjhill, post #29
Cheers David!
Interesting watching the bears and bulls fight it out re: IQE (LON:IQE) . Price and volume action tells me that the bears have the initiative at the moment.
On IQE (LON:IQE) the bigger UK-based shorters haven't come off much yet though it is correct that the net short interest quoted in the UK is decreasing. As of today the net short is 10.7%
However, Bloomberg quotes MarkIt as having 22% of IQE (LON:IQE) shares outstanding short : I assume this includes the US funds who are short and do not disclose via the FCA?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news...
Good point on most discussed shares....... Friday afternoon distractions ..
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #43
I sold out of IQE in late 2014 when it became apparent that the (still current) CEO had taken out a loan against his equity holding, in similar vein to the notorious Quindell crew and using the same Equity First vehicle. Whatever the reason and however legitimate the transaction it struck me at the time as evidence of sharp practice and entirely consistent with the opaque accounting apparent even then and causing so much controversy now. Making things complicated and hard to follow is done for a reason, and generally not a good one.
I said a couple of days not to rush to buy this mkt and here we go again. Ftse futures just about hanging on to 7000. Already the 2017 gains are history. My guess is 6800 will be short term lows with 6000 by end of year. Interest rates have to go up...central banks cannot hold them any longer. That means falling profits and the curse of many companies.....growing pension scheme deficits. My view is that plenty of company profits are dubious in fact and are just doubtful accounting mechanisms. Many assets are way overpriced and especially house prices. When you see all this building going on and at mad prices that no-one can afford or wants to pay....two bedroom leasehold box flats in Brighton for up to half a million? Cash......
In reply to mercury61, post #4
re: 7DIG
Hi, I've added it to the report, cheers. G
In reply to barnetpeter, post #51
I think its a case of if interest rates rise, the pension scheme deficits will fall as the liabilities will be discounted by a higher interest rate.
In reply to ExpectingValue, post #42
Exactly.
IQE (LON:IQE) is so heavily discussed, whatever they do, I shall pass & look elsewhere.
In reply to Graham N, post #52
Hi Graham - Re Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) or in fact N&S - which N&S company did you pull the figures for (there are so many to choose from!!)?
I thought that it was Northern and Shell Media Group Limited (04086466) - but the numbers appear a little different from those you quote.
Hi Graham!
IQE (LON:IQE) - I don't currently have any view on this stock, other than it's too complicated, and it dawned on me after reading Tom Winnifrith's article on it last year (which was very good, generally, in particular looking at competitors), that I didn't really understand the company or sector, so I sold out.
Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) - I started buying this one recently, and bought some more today. What's interesting is that rising interest rates might now help reduce the pension liabilities, over time. So I quite like the idea of looking again at companies with pension deficits. Picking up more newspaper assets, and stripping out duplicated costs, sounds very sensible to me. The cash generation of newspapers is astonishingly high, considering it's a declining sector. Remember that TNI paid off its debt from cashflow, as I predicted back in 2012. Something may happen, who knows?
Creightons (LON:CRL) - I've just updated yesterday's report with a review of this - the profit warning doesn't look too bad to me, and it might possibly be a buying opportunity?
Have a lovely weekend everyone!
Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #56
Blimey Paul - back in Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) ?
That takes me back - I remember a good few years ago buying in somewhere around the 20p ish and then reading something you wrote suggesting the fundamentals could support a valuation of £2+. I thought it was fanciful nonsense until I worked the numbers and found that I agreed.
As I recall you sold out 'too soon' on the phone hacking issues, I top sliced quite heavily between about 60p & 120p but we actually made the predicted £2 and then some, sadly that coincided with a period when I pretty much switched off from active investing - so I still have all of those.
I have however been accumulating again over the last few months so this is again one of my biggest positions. I believe PH recently re-iterated a price target of £1.90, which I'd regard as credible - but I don't honestly expect to still be holding at that level.