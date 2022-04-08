Good morning! It's just Paul here today, as Jack's snowed under with other work. Today's report is now finished, have a lovely weekend!

Agenda -

Paul’s Section:

Jet2 (LON:JET2) - outside of our scope, as it’s £2.5bn market cap. So just a quick mention of what seems like an encouraging update today - which could have positive read-across to other travel company shares. It says that Feb & Mar 2022 saw load factor “approaching seasonal norms”. Summer 2022 bookings “are encouraging”, and close to pre-pandemic levels. Fuel costs are mostly hedged. In any case, I see that the oil price (whilst volatile) has come down from recent peaks.

My view - this could be a good time to buy travel shares, as strong demand returns, but share prices still look depressed. Could be a nice trade, for a (say) 20%+ sector bounce? That's it, no section below.

Vp (LON:VP.) - a positive trading update, ahead of expectations for FY 3/2022. This strikes me as a good business, and attractively priced, with a decent divi yield too. Looks good value. Worth considering.

Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) - an excellent H1 (Oct-Mar) update, with very strong LFL revenues continuing, from pent-up demand - but how long will that last? Ahead of expectations for the full year, but we can't access any broker research, which seems an own-goal by the company. The recent big recovery in share price looks justified to me, this seems a good business, and it's expanding, on a valuation that still looks reasonable.

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) - shares crash nearly 80% on news it's delisting, and fresh funding from lenders will involve massive dilution from lowered conversion price (and warrants). We rang the alarm bells here on 14 Jan, and 26 Jan, when the company announced it had run out of cash. It's since dropped over 90%. Anyway, that's it, de-listing means that we won't need to cover this crock again. It's worth studying situations like this, so you can spot the warning signs in future at other companies in terminal decline.

Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) - a reassuring H1 trading update, with all 4 activities doing well. Liberum ups FY 9/2022 profit estimate by 19%. There should be a c.5% divi yield by next year. Sales of forex are expected to improve, as leisure travel returns. Looks…