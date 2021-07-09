Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Friday.

Disclaimer - We don't recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest.

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

It's helpful if you include the company name or ticker within reader comments, otherwise some readers may not be aware of what company you are commenting on.

Paul's Section:

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) (I hold) - yet another contract win. Looking good.

Ilika (LON:IKA) - you heard it here first! As I suggested a few days ago, this jam tomorrow battery technology company is doing another big placing. Makes complete sense, given the sky-high market cap.

Jack's Section:

Premier Miton (LON:PMI) - the trend of strong performance from fund managers continues. Profitable, scalable, modestly valued & with a 6% forecast yield - but exposed to market sentiment should conditions turn.

Tharisa (LON:THS) - platinum group metals producer reports a record Q3 and the shares continue to look cheap; key concerns include the sustainability of current PGM prices and the risk of additional Covid disruption in South Africa

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

165p (y’day’s closing price) - mkt cap £51m

Contract win

Another one! Something significant seems to be going on here. In the past COG seemed a serial disappointer, but the more commercially focused strategy under newish CEO Matthew Stork, is clearly working.

2021 forecast revenues are already in the bag, with signed contracts, so any additional contract wins are icing on this delicious cake. High margins too, so operationally-geared cake.

I hope some readers are enjoying this cake as much as I am, but it’s terribly illiquid, so it can be…