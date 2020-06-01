Good morning, it's Paul here, with Monday's SCVR.

Please see the header for company announcements that have caught my eye today.

Estimated timings - the bulk of today's report is now done. I'm taking a break for lunch now, and might come back with a little more later.

Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Share price: 139p (down 10% at 09:25)
No. shares: 44.6m + 126.7m = 171.3m
Market cap: £238.1m

Final Results

Ted Baker, the global British Lifestyle brand, today announces its full year results for the year ended 25 January 2020, as well as providing: an update on actions taken to strengthen the business; a transformational strategy "Ted's Growth Formula", to return the Company to profitable growth; a summary of its response to Covid-19 and an update on current trading.

There's a big placing announced today too, which I'll cover separately below.

Results are pre-covid, so not terribly relevant. The figures look bad, with profitability having collapsed: underlying profit before tax fell from £63.0m last year to only £4.8m this year. Moreover, that doesn't include the inventories write-off (they were carrying stock at inflated valuations before). Reported profit before tax looks awful, at a loss of £(79.9)m.

Look at the scale of the adjustments to profit - this is really stretching credibility;

.

4f6ddff0d16104a7db53c873f3c2dfb7be99ee3b1591000974.png

.

Balance sheet - there doesn't seem to be one, in the results announcement. It just stops after the financial review. So I'm not sure what's going on here.

Property disposal - highly material, with net proceeds of "at least £72m" in the pipeline, completion expected in Jun 2020. This will be used to repay debt.

Proposed placing - key points;

  • Deep discount - new shares are being issued at just 75p, a 51% discount!
  • Heavy dilution - share count rising from 44.6m shares, to 171.3m shares
  • Underwritten - hence high fees at £5m, so £95m gross becomes £90m net
  • Open offer of an additional £10m for existing holders, 4 new shares for every 7 existing shares
  • Bank facilities increased slightly, but will reduce when HQ building is sold shortly
  • Joint bookrunners: Goldman Sachs & Liberum

My opinion - I'm not going to plough through all the restructuring narrative, because turnarounds rarely work in this sector.

As reported previously here, this company is in a complete mess, and I see this fundraising as probably just deferring…

Unlock the rest of this Article in 15 seconds

Unlock with Facebook
Unlock with Google

or Unlock with your email

Already have an account?
Login here