Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) - trading update raises profit guidance again for FY 9/2021. I missed the update from 13 Oct, so cover both today. It looks an excellent recovery, although there is a question mark over undisclosed benefit from business rates relief, which will be substantial given SHOE operates from 410 sites. With net cash, and divis returning sooner than expected, this looks a credible, and good value recovery share. I also like the growth in online, and a change in strategy to make online sales "core" in the future. Thumbs up from me!

Jack's section:

Brighton Pier (LON:PIER) - eight university town bars, eight mini-golf sites in retail and leisure hubs, a pier in Brighton, and a theme park in North Yorkshire. This is an unusual combination of assets. Current trading looks understandably positive and the shares are up, but the company has disappointed before and this looks like a complex and costly enterprise to run. The shares are illiquid too, so it's high risk.

Lokn Store (LON:LOK) - strong results and although the shares look expensive, there is a long term growth opportunity here which can be realised via a relatively low risk strategy. Margins are already high but the company suggests these could improve further. It might be worth looking beyond the high earnings multiples but there's no doubt 33.5x forecast earnings feels pricey.

