China supply chains

We've discussed this before, but I noticed late last week that several shares which rely heavily on imports from China, began to drop sharply. A good example is Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) which imports branded consumer goods, e.g. small domestic appliances, a lot of which come from China. Its business is bound to take at least a temporary hit from supply disruption. The market has anticipated this, with a sharp fall in share price recently, giving up all of the Boris bounce;

At what point does this become a buying opportunity? After all, with small caps, it only usually takes a handful of sellers to smash up a share price in times of uncertainty. If buyers are sitting on their hands due to that uncertainty, then sellers have nobody to sell to, hence the price is just marked down until bargain hunters emerge. This can create some marvellous opportunities.

As we know, catching falling knives can often be dangerous as there could be deeper underlying problems that the sellers know about, and the buyers don't. E.g. I got caught out with that on Mysale (LON:MYSL) shares…