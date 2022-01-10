Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, raring to go, with what should be a busier week for trading updates. Today's report is now finished.

Paul's section:

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) (I hold) - contract win, and positive outlook comments from CEO. This remains one of my favourite small growth companies.

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) (I hold) - final stage of the breakup of this investment trust. ELTA now becomes "Unbound", the holding company for Hotter Shoes (comfy shoes for the over 55s, mainly women). Looks cheap, but I reserve judgement until we get clean accounts for the standalone company in due course.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) - a really comprehensive TU for FY 12/2021, giving very clear profit guidance. This share looks expensive, but the international growth now being achieved looks impressive.

Audioboom (LON:BOOM) - we didn't spot the series of "significantly ahead" updates in the autumn, sorry about that, as this share has done really well. Another impressive update out today. There's a lot to like here, apart from the high valuation. Nice to see a serial disappointer turn the corner into being a viable, fast-growing company.

Marks Electrical (LON:MRK) - impressive figures in this update to end Dec (Q3). However, I question how sustainable its sector-leading profit margin is?

Nightcap (LON:NGHT) - very strong like-for-like (LFL) sales growth in July-Dec, but how much of that has been driven by refurbishments? We're not told. Also the cash figure reported is gross, not net. There's a big difference, and the company's balance sheet is not strong, as it claims. Too expensive for me, and I don't like selective reporting of positives.

Jack's section:

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) - strong end-of-year update from Tortilla which ensures full year results should be materially ahead of expectations. Profitability is helped by Covid-related government initiatives and profits over the next year or two are forecast to fall, so there’s still a question over the underlying profitability of the enterprise. But as an operator, Tortilla looks good and is ready to roll out.

