Amigo Holdings (LON:AMGO) - FCA prefers the amended restructuring plan, but it looks like the existing equity is probably worth little to nothing, so best to steer well clear, in my opinion.

4.6p (Friday’s close)

Market cap £22m

I’m keeping well clear of this complicated situation, because there have been previous signs that the existing equity might be worth nothing, or next to nothing, after big dilution.

Today’s update re the FCA seems positive, but these last two sentences sound ominous -

These confirmations are positive steps towards delivering the best outcome possible, given the circumstances, for our customers, creditors and other stakeholders. There remain significant obstacles to overcome, including the need for a significantly dilutive equity issue, to recapitalise the ongoing business given the requirements of the Schemes for the transfer of virtually all existing assets to the redress creditors."

My opinion - it’s not clear to me why the market is valuing existing equity at £21m, when the company has indicated that a “significantly dilutive equity issue” is needed, and that “virtually all existing assets” are going to existing creditors.

Too risky, I’d steer clear.