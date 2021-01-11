Good morning, it's Paul here with the first of this week's SCVRs.

Mello - tonight!

It's Mello Monday time again - David Stredder's very popular investor evenings, now on Zoom.

This evening Ed will be presenting a review of Stockopedia’s Stock Picking Challenge 2021, and reviewing the leaderboard for 2020. It’s a great way to find out what stocks the community is looking at, so tune in to see the breakdown.

Jack will also be there later on, to take part in the Mello BASH (Buy, Avoid, Sell, Hold), with 4 new investment opportunities up for discussion alongside renowned investors Leon Boros, Alan Charlton, and Kevin Taylor. Find out more here.

Jd Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) - not a small cap but: remarkably good trading update

Cloudcall (LON:CALL) - another recruitment sector integration

850p (pre market open) - mkt cap £8.3bn

This company has clearly emerged as the big winner in the sports retailing space, in the UK, and increasingly internationally.

Trading Update - this morning is strikingly good, and clear. Here it is in full -

JD Sports Fashion Plc (the 'Group') today announces an update on performance following the Christmas trading period.

Against a backdrop of further forced temporary store closures in many of our global territories, it is pleasing to report that demand has remained robust throughout the second half, including in the key months of November and December. Total revenues for the twenty two week period to 2 January 2021 in the Group's like for like businesses were more than 5% ahead of the prior year as consumers readily switched between physical and digital channels.

The positive nature of the demand…