Small Cap Value Report (Mon 11 May 2020) - Covid/Macro, ELCO, CER
Good morning, it's Paul here.
I'm writing this first bit on Sunday evening, so that you have something to start reading first thing tomorrow, which I know a lot of subscribers like.
Estimated timings - 13:00 official finish time should be achievable today, as I wrote half of it last night!
Today's report is now finished. I'll put any further updates into tomorrow's placeholder.
Covid/macro preamble
As expected, Boris Johnson's address to the nation explained how the Govt expects to gradually, and cautiously start lifting some lockdown restrictions. I can't help feeling that the Govt doesn't really know what it's doing, and the latest catchphrase seems pointless & incoherent: "Stay alert. Control the virus. Save lives". Absolute nonsense. There again, I wouldn't want to be in a position of power, having to make life or death decisions. It feels like we're being governed by a bunch of PR people, who seem more obsessed with "messaging" than with coherent policy. Hopefully I'm wrong about that.
I finally escaped from London (after about 10 weeks), and managed to return home to Bournemouth on Thursday. Not being keen on using public transport right now, I walked from Moorgate to Waterloo, and was really shocked at just how extreme the lockdown is. Everything was shut, apart from a Waitrose I passed.
Here is Queen Victoria Street, in the heart of the City, at about 16:30 on a Thursday, when it would normally be heaving with vehicles, cyclists & pedestrians;
.
I took this video, showing how the heart of the City (Moorgate/London Wall junction) is eerily missing the usual pedestrians & cyclists;
.
How about Waterloo Station during rush hour looking like this?
.
It was quite nice having a train carriage all to myself though. Although how much is this going to cost the taxpayer, running regular train services, but with hardly any paying passengers? Billions.
.
This all got me thinking that re-starting the economy (words I never thought I'd hear or write) is not likely to be easy, or simple.
I've been building up a long position in Marks And Spencer (LON:MKS) recently, because I think it has the following advantages;
- Sound financing & plenty of liquidity (see recent update)
- Stores trading,…
Unlock the rest of this Article in 15 seconds
Already have an account?
Login here