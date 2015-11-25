Small Cap Value Report (Mon 12 Feb 2018) - GMD, SOS, IQE, RM2, LOK, PHD, UPGS
Good morning!
Stocks on my radar today are (thanks for the suggestions):
- GAME Digital (LON:GMD) - deal with Sports Direct and new loan facility
- Sosandar (LON:SOS) - revenues for Dec/Jan ahead of expectations
- IQE (LON:IQE) - more announcements
- Lok'n Store (LON:LOK) - trading update
- Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) - trading update
- UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - profit warning
Cheers!
Macro/portfolio view - the FTSE has been strong today, up 1.3%. I still think we are in for a period of extended volatility and probably some more big downward swings. As was pointed out on ZeroHedge last week, portfolio management models are going to have to be updated for the huge upswing in VIX (volatility) last week, which will make institutional investors more careful. Retail investors, too, are likely to be anxious in the immediate future.
I am trying to be disciplined, and dealing with the volatility by placing limit order bids for stocks I'm interested in at prices which I think are attractive. I put a bid in for Creightons (LON:CRL) last week, which somebody hit, so I now own a few shares in that company. At the other end of the market cap spectrum, I also own shares in British American Tobacco (LON:BATS), and have a bid under the market to try to buy more.
GAME Digital (LON:GMD)
- Share price: 41.7p (+10%)
- No. of shares: 171 million
- Market cap: £71 million
Collaboration agreement and new borrowing facilities
GAME is the high street retailer which many of you are familiar with.
Sports Direct (i.e. Mike Ashley) already owned 26% of GAME, and now extends its involvement as follows:
The Collaboration Agreement covers the rollout of BELONG and GAME Retail Limited ("GAME Retail") stores, including plans to enter into concession agreements with Sports Direct, pursuant to which BELONG arenas and/or GAME Retail stores will be sited in selected Sports Direct locations.
BELONG is the e-sports brand which was developed by GAME.
Checking October 2017 figures, Sports Direct has 500 stores…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
GAME Digital plc is a retailer of video games. The Company operates approximately 580 stores across the United Kingdom and Spain. The Company's segments include UK, Spain, and Events, Esports & Digital. Its UK and Spain segments are engaged in the sale of hardware, software, accessories and digital. Its Events, Esports & Digital businesses include SocialNAT and Ads Reality Limited (Ads Reality). The Company's activities include multichannel retailing and merchandising; supply chain management and distribution; software and technology development; marketing and customer relationship management (CRM); sourcing and procurement from suppliers, as well as range of individual customers; event management and production, and training, development and employee engagement. The Company's subsidiary undertakings include Game Retail Limited, Game Stores Iberia SLU, Multiplay (UK) Limited, Game Esports and Events Limited, and Game Digital Solutions Limited. more »
IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company's segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy. Its photonics business enables a range of end applications, from data communications and advanced optical-fibers, to sensors in consumer and industrial applications. It operates through business units, including wireless, photonics, InfraRed, CPV (advanced solar), power switching, light emitting diodes (LEDs) and advanced electronics. It produces atomically engineered layers of crystalline materials containing a range of semiconductor materials, such as gallium, arsenic, aluminum, indium and phosphorous. The Company has operations in the United States, Asia and Europe. more »
- « Previous
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
66 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Graham, Thanks for your views on IQE. You wrote: "I think that puts to bed the idea that relations with Cardiff University have broken down or are going to break down. It could still happen, but there is no evidence for it."
I agree with that and also with a poster on ADVFN called Mad Foetus, who wrote today:
"The downside risk appears to be that IQE may have got an unfairly good deal from Cardiff uni. I don't see why this is a problem."
Sosandar (LON:SOS) - This company is hard to call. Lots of PR in newspapers and a fair bit of hype. The updates the company have given are very vague. This is not reassuring. The company has a value of £18m and may have generated about £1m of revenue in the year to March 2018.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #39
Oops - spotted my error. The £52m was half year turnover not full year, so the major UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) customer would be approx 37.5% of their business, not 75%
In reply to Carcosa, post #44
Probably better if they hadn't replied. Implies Sosandar (LON:SOS) doesn't have a reliable accounting system - reporting some sales numbers is not difficult.
Phil
Hi,
GAME Digital (LON:GMD) deal with Sports Direct - (I hold) - am scratching my head to understand whether this is a good deal or not. My initial reaction is that GMD seems to have given away half the upside on the most exciting part of the business. However, it needs to be seen in the context of c.80% of GMD's shop leases expiring in 2018. Therefore a deal which could potentially give it loads of new space, in many locations, and at probably very low rents, in Sports Direct stores, does seem a neat solution. That's far better (and cheaper) than negotiating on hundreds of new standalone sites simultaneously, which also would have been almost impossible for GMD to manage, without taking on loads of additional property managers.
I think it looks fairly likely that Mad Mike could launch a takeover bid for GMD, if the JV does well.
Sosandar (LON:SOS) - trading update - (I hold) - this is reassuring, but as others have said, with no figures, it is of limited value. This company is tiny, really little more than a start-up. However, I think it has the right ingredients to be potentially a big winner, in the long term. Time will tell! Speculative, but it has plenty of cash. I've bought some more today.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - (I hold) - this is starting to look interesting, in my view. The whole thing stinks, obviously, as others have mentioned. However, the market cap is now only £28m, at 34p per share, and its balance sheet looks OK to me. Forecast of £6-7m EBITDA in a bad year, makes it look cheap. Also the company confirms its dividend policy today. Directors own 44.1%, so are clearly incentivised to put things right. I don't find their explanations about retailer sentiment as being convincing at all. I suspect the real reason(s) for things going wrong have not been disclosed. So it feels a bit risky. Hence why I've not taken a big position here, just smallish for now.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #49
Hi John, it can't be Sainsbury's as they are not discount retail and approx 65% of customer base is discount.
Top two customers 32% of business pre IPO with B&M biggest at 22%. That said from FY16 to FY17 there was high growth in revenue.
From FY17 results: " growth in sales to discounters in the UK and in Europe (up 64.6 % to 63.8 m)". So if your arithmetic on implied shipping times etc is right means B&M could be the candidate. That said, I'm not sure on your arithmetic and need to think about it.
Main retailers from FY17: "increased sales to the main UK supermarkets (up 95.0 % to 10.3 m)"
In reply to mercury61, post #13
Hi Mercury61
The thumbs down are not personal but just an indication of people’s opinion of the request. Generally most here don't want Paul and Graham’s opinion on large caps. Hence the thumbs down.
There is a sentiment here that the SCVR should only discuss (i.e. not mention Brexit, macro, politics, large cap, mid cap etc) within the remit described in the title. Personally I would read anything that, and almost certainly learn from, Graham or Paul wrote whether it be accounting, analysis, opinion on the macro environment large cap shares (Paul on Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) anyone, Paul on retail generally for example).
But people seem to feel that these other areas be discussed elsewhere.
My hope is that the guys at Stockopedia may at some point (though they are I believe very busy with the new site) might address this with another column by a respected investor to cover large caps or a topics generally perhaps once a week as is done over at Sharescope)
Best wishes
Michael
PS I certainly think the thumbs should be anonymous.
In reply to mercury61, post #21
Hi mercury61
Not sure why anybody would report your comment for disruptive behaviour but for what is worth I have learn that the best thing is to follow the lead of Paul and Graham. So for example if Paul writes about Debenhams (LON:DEB) (or IQE (LON:IQE) :-)) or something more macro (market turmoil as he or Graham, cannot remember which, did last week) then it is generally tolerated by most, through not all, to comment on that subject.
Aside from that it is best to only request discussion on small caps.
best wishes
Purpleski
.
In reply to lavinit, post #46
UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) has now issued two profit warnings and effectively lost almost 50% of EBITDA in a year! Not the first thing you look for in an investable business.
I would be tempted to take a small piece (especially with a c.15% dividend) but find it impossible to deduce the real reason for the profit warnings and whether this is likely to be a one-off or not !? Certainly, if profitability can drop by such a large % so quickly, what's to stop it falling further?
Clearly UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) 's market positioning is not as strong as they would have you believe at the time of the IPO.
Some of the reasons given are:
- "ongoing challenges in the general merchandise retail market and the resulting continued caution from customers on placing orders"
Well, with pressure on discretionary income, the rise of internet retailing and wage / rent / rates inflation, I don't see the challenges in the general retail market abating any time soon. I would assume there would be continued caution from customers.
- "the one-off impact of approximately GBP4.0m - GBP5.0m of revenue as a result of the move from free on board to landed arrangements with a key European customer."
So only c.5% of revenue - doesn't sound like a disaster. What was the profit impact on this revenue loss? How much customer concentration is there in this business? and are there any other "moves" in the pipeline?
- In addition, it should be noted that H1 2017 was an unusually strong period for the Group due to highly positive retailer sentiment (62% of FY revenue was delivered in H1 2017, as opposed to 53% and 54% in FY 2016 and FY 2015, respectively)
So basically last year's strong revenue was a one off ? and hence unlikely to be repeated any time soon?
They seem to be relying on international growth in Germany to bail them out but there are some major questions over the core business which make it more of a 'punt' IMHO to buy in now. My guess is the first point on 'retailer caution' is the prime suspect for the deterioration. That doesn't fill me with confidence given the ongoing pressure on retailers and that they're seemingly being 'squeezed' by their customers.
Those who bought in at the last profit warning probably thought they were getting a bargain also!
Re GAME Digital (LON:GMD), the partnership seems to make sense if Ashley is giving them access to his stores in exchange for a share in the upside. Could work for both parties?
I've made the point before but the cash they hold is required for working capital (stock build up pre xmas and creditor unwind post-xmas) i.e. they need it to keep on functioning as a group. Otherwise why not distribute it as a special divi to shareholders!
The greater prize is that a slimmed down estate should unwind some of this cash balance which can then be either used for further investment (if ROCI can be generated) or otherwise returned to shareholders in due course.
Poor old IQE. The rather stiff announcement by Cardiff seems to miss the point for both IQE and Cardiff University, that the JV has the potential to bring enormous benefits to both parties and to UK PLC. Its certainly a strength for IQE. Let's hope IQE gets more onto the front foot, with more detail on its products and customers, with its March results announcement.
In reply to lavinit, post #34
SCSW history is impressive. Not expensive and adds another dimension to small company share analysis to the great one provided here - which I also pay for, and I assume you do too!
All the best,
Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD)
I hope the adjusted EBITDA doesn't end up like the proverbial sweepings under the carpet, that can take place when mergers etc occur.
Non-recurring admin costs is quite a broad statement. More traditionally used be called 'exceptional expenses'
- save in some companies, exceptional can mean 'annual exceptional expenses'.
As Graham says the accounts may give more clarity. One of the truth tests is cash generation
I was always excited by the potential that has been trailed by Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) about selling on procurement licences to their clients user base, and the CEO raised this possibility again in his comments on the statement. But we haven't
seen many stats on this, and how much of a dream or a reality it really is. If it worked it worked be a significant profit generator...IF
Fingers crossed
In reply to ridavies, post #58
I pay for the stock data....only recently have I started reading some of the content particularly the SCVR. SCVR is very good and so are other posts and comments by users like yourself. I assume SCSW cannot match SCVR for breadth of coverage nor do you get all the great reader comments?
SCSW may indeed be good but unless it offers more than a view on a few stocks I wont pay for an opinion...as I hardly ever can follow what someone else says about a stock as always got to lose my money my way... Doh!....that can be to my disadvantage as I can miss out on good insight but I benefit from being early to my own ideas and in not being very correlated to others. That said, as I now read SCVR most days and many of the comments I am worried that I am getting sucked into the crowd....
I even bought some Sosandar (LON:SOS) on its pullback on the recent market wobbles! I might need to have a good look at myself about that. My only piece of value adding research was to look on their Facebook page and it seems to me that they have decent follow for such an early company and some good interaction (and Facebook should be a key social media for them...just as the app is for Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) given relative demographics. With their coverage and profile elsewhere they should at least achieve some decent early top line growth. My hunch, leaning on Paul, is that they have a niche and an approach/style that can resonate with a segment of women that somewhat lacks exciting service. Hopefully a little risked following Paul's perspective turns into a meaningful and handy leg in for a business that proves out in another few years.
Ciao
In reply to Housemartin2, post #14
Paul reported on Quiz a few weeks ago and described it as having 'IPO indigestion' and sure enough the share price has been in steady decline until recently. When I compared the websites of Sosandar and Quiz I found Quiz to be much more appealing. It boasts strong growth (figures available!) and has outlets in Debenhams stores so its online growth has piggy-backed on their online presence. Also its offering for the larger lady is very attractively presented.For my money Quiz is the better option. My 20 something daughter is in agreement and she's the real expert!
In reply to whitepjs, post #42
Thanks re: Lok'n Store (LON:LOK) - I just can't work out if it's an investment opportunity of not.
Graham, thanks for covering, much appreciated.
Guess it's worth keeping an eye out for at 350p!
In reply to nicobos, post #56
Hi nicobos
Some good comments - thanks. You keep good company as Paul feels somewhat similar to you in the 'there's something a bit more smelly here'. I had a thought of that too but maybe I got too excited and ignored that cautious thinking and wanted to see a great buy...and I could pay the price.
Here's my hunches:
1) There's is nothing fishy going on other than they got themselves overexcited for the IPO (who wouldn't TBH if you are taking your baby to market?):
2) Founded by current CEO in 1997, its real success story of opportunism and hard work...with some good experienced travellers along the way to offer advice and some capital assistance in private days.
3) The CEO and other board members own a heavy chunk of stock. Yes they made out in the IPO but some newer board members bought in post IPO (one very chunky £400k purchase). Now, CEO and operations guys would need to be real snakes to mislead to such a degree. Its possible, but the guys buying have real retail and business nouse. They are not lightweights.
4) Its probably B&M that have shifted the trade terms on them. B&M is growing and maturing. I guess they are systematically looking across the business to tighten up practices and push cost/risk onto suppliers as they muscle up with growth.
5) They supply a relatively small and not very core niche for their retailers when it comes to kitchen equipment. It'll never have great frontage in the stores and never much profile. I reckon sales will be quite lumpy. The target consumer client base (2/3rd of customer are discount retailers) are price conscious and many will have tight budgets. If you are hard up you might skip the new kettle as the old one still battles on...its not like you are kitchen party set (where I live in west London people throw parties with the intention obviously being to show off their fab new kitchen...yawn...I refuse to talk to anyone re houses or schools...I'd rather go to oblivion!). You just run with the skanky kettle for a bit longer and when you feel flush again you buy a new one. To me it makes sense that UPGS will be at the sharp end of consumer sentiment.
The next 6 months are potentially pretty dark for UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) so the share price is likely to be unpredictable and volatile. Any positive noises from company will push up a lot and positive noises from UK retail will push up a bit. My guess is that UPGS's niche service can sustain margin decently through up and downs and make out really well in good times. I also guess that it is quite hard for customers to replace UPGS once they are in the door.
Time will tell. I am acutely aware that I could be missing something really bad...my hunch says no, just some hubris from mgt and unlucky environment.
In reply to lavinit, post #63
UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS)
Some fair points Lavinit,
I suppose it's one of those situations with a large asymmetry of information...I feel the management team will know a lot more than the average investor regarding how many skeletons are left in the closet!
The only logical course of action would be to follow their lead. If they believe the business is such a "bargain" at these prices then hopefully they'll put their hands in their pocket and start buying.
If they do so and buy a material amount (i.e. put back in some of their IPO cash!), this would be the sign to play follow my leader.
In fact, the more I think about it, the business has lost c.85% of its value … it would be crazy for them NOT to buy some of it back if they still believe in the long-term growth story!
Other points to note:
- the ‘technician’ in me would also want to make sure the chart has bottomed out first before rushing in. I’ve made the mistake previously of buying in too soon following a profit warning (see Connect (LON:CNCT) ).
- the chart now suffers from significant ‘overhead supply’ i.e. there will be a lot of people sitting on very large losses who will be selling into any rise, desperate to get their money back (hence the wait for a proper base to form … Minervini etc).
- Keep an eye on the fund investors that bought in with the IPO. Some may now effectively ‘write off’ their stake which means they could be looking to dump their last remaining holdings into the market. The drip drip effect of a fund selling down can keep the price depressed for a while (and the opportunity cost of holding may not make sense in a bull market [if we are still in one!?]).
Anyway, it’s on my watchlist and I’ll follow with interest from the side lines!
In reply to Carcosa, post #44
Re Sosandar PR company's response that "We fully appreciate the want for visibility and context and are working on ways to address this."... This rather backs up the question someone raised earlier about the accounting systems. It reads like 'we think things are going well, but we don't really know'
In reply to nicobos, post #64
Re UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS)
Isn't there a saying about profit warnings coming in threes? For all those holding/buying, I hope not.
I was tempted after the last one, at just under 100p, but for some (unknown) reason, decided against it.
I am a sucker for falling-knives, so much so in the past, that I'm often tempted to set up a sub-folio called 'fingers' to contain all the debris from these punts.