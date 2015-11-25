Small Cap Value Report (Mon 12 Feb 2018) - GMD, SOS, IQE, RM2, LOK, PHD, UPGS

Good morning!

Stocks on my radar today are (thanks for the suggestions):

Macro/portfolio view - the FTSE has been strong today, up 1.3%. I still think we are in for a period of extended volatility and probably some more big downward swings. As was pointed out on ZeroHedge last week, portfolio management models are going to have to be updated for the huge upswing in VIX (volatility) last week, which will make institutional investors more careful. Retail investors, too, are likely to be anxious in the immediate future.



I am trying to be disciplined, and dealing with the volatility by placing limit order bids for stocks I'm interested in at prices which I think are attractive. I put a bid in for Creightons (LON:CRL) last week, which somebody hit, so I now own a few shares in that company. At the other end of the market cap spectrum, I also own shares in British American Tobacco (LON:BATS), and have a bid under the market to try to buy more.









Share price: 41.7p (+10%)

No. of shares: 171 million

Market cap: £71 million

Collaboration agreement and new borrowing facilities

GAME is the high street retailer which many of you are familiar with.

Sports Direct (i.e. Mike Ashley) already owned 26% of GAME, and now extends its involvement as follows:



The Collaboration Agreement covers the rollout of BELONG and GAME Retail Limited ("GAME Retail") stores, including plans to enter into concession agreements with Sports Direct, pursuant to which BELONG arenas and/or GAME Retail stores will be sited in selected Sports Direct locations.

BELONG is the e-sports brand which was developed by GAME.



Checking October 2017 figures, Sports Direct has 500 stores…