Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.





Disclaimer -

A friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

It's helpful if you include the company name or ticker within reader comments, otherwise some readers may not be aware of what company you are commenting on.

Mello Monday

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Science (LON:SAG) - another positive trading update from this interesting owner/managed technology group. I like it, valuation still looks reasonable, and all 3 divisions are trading strongly.

Jack's Section:

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) - impairments reduced once more and profits now expected to be materially ahead of expectations. The valuation currently looks undemanding given the positive news.

Paul's Section

400p (Friday’s night close) - mkt cap £165m

Trading & Board Update

Science Group is an international, science-led services and product development organisation with a significant freehold property asset base. Following the Frontier acquisition in 2019 and the natural evolution of the services operations, the Group now comprises three divisions: R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies ('Frontier').



[Paul: extracted from final results statement, issued 9 March 2021]

Background - as usual, I’m re-reading my previous notes on the company to get up to speed -

Here on 9 March 2021 I awarded the company a “looks interesting” view, on positive results for FY 12/2021.

Here on 19 May 2021 it got an upgrade to the coveted SCVR “thumbs up” view, on a positive trading update. Like many companies, it did mention supply chain issues, but despite…