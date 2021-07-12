Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.





A friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

It's helpful if you include the company name or ticker within reader comments, otherwise some readers may not be aware of what company you are commenting on.

Science (LON:SAG) - another positive trading update from this interesting owner/managed technology group. I like it, valuation still looks reasonable, and all 3 divisions are trading strongly.

Quiz (LON:QUIZ) (I hold) - Q1 update shows strong growth against lockdown 1 last year comps. Gross margins high, and net cash has grown in the last year. Looks strikingly cheap to me, especially when compared with online-only ITS & SOS. Problem leases were ditched last summer, so now only operating from cheap turnover rent sites on short leases. Illiquid though, so very difficult to buy or sell.

Photo-me International (LON:PHTM) - good performance in H1, driven by restructuring rather than much top line growth. Strong balance sheet. The big question mark is what the long-term profit outlook is going to be?

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) - impairments reduced once more and profits now expected to be materially ahead of expectations. The valuation currently looks undemanding given the positive news.



Uls Technology (LON:ULS) - residential conveyancing software provider has brought in some new senior hires and made a 'transformational' disposal that gives it net cash of £24m and an enterprise value of £28.2m on FY21 continuing revenue of £16.9m. Probably worth a closer look on valuation…