Good morning, it's Paul & Jack with Monday's SCVR.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Purplebricks (LON:PURP) - yet another problem has surfaced this weekend, with an administrative failure opening up more legal claims against PURP. Do the cash pile & well-known brand offset the problems? I don't know, so it's impossible for me to value the shares.

Tristel (LON:TSTL) - in line with expectations trading update at today's AGM. However, expectations have been lowered considerably. It's a nice little company, but as before, I have to challenge the valuation as seemingly excessive.

Jack's section:

K3 Capital (LON:K3C) - strong end to the year, with revenues up 70% and adjusted EBITDA up 61% as the company continues its transformation into a more diversified multi-disciplinary professional services group. Shares have more than doubled since Covid lows, but enough going on here to suggest it’s still worth looking at.

Sthree (LON:STEM) - results look good to me, in line after upgrades a couple of months ago and with the contractor order book up 43% year-on-year. The shares have rerated quite strongly though and, while SThree looks like one of the better recruiters, I’m holding off for now in case valuations are peaking. Next time, I’d like to buy before the rerate. CEO is stepping down for personal reasons, not much detail given.

Costain (LON:COST) - update on trading to confirm year-end net cash of c£100m. That makes the company extremely cheap by most metrics, but the recent track record has been poor and the group is still working its way through a dispute with National Grid. Very low margin business and seems accident-prone.

