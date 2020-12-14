Good morning, it’s Paul here with the SCVR for Monday. This is a catchup report, as I needed a rest towards the end of last week. Fighting fit now, so I’ve done some writing on Sunday to make up for the gaps last week, see below. Apologies for any inconvenience.

.

These are David Stredder's monthly investor evenings, formerly in a restaurant in Beckenham, now on Zoom! They're very popular, with several hundred investors tuning in each time.

It's tonight, from 6pm. The agenda looks great, I'm looking forward to hearing from Keith Ashworth-Lord. Also, our very own Jack Brumby is appearing again on the BASH (Buy, Avoid, Sell, Hold) panel - he was excellent last time, so no pressure Jack! Companies up for discussion include Volex, Polar Capital, Argentex and possibly Bioventix.

My friends Gordon Jones & Alan Charlton are also speaking, both of whom are very accomplished investors, so well worth listening to.

The code for half price tickets has not changed and is MMStocko21.

.

Agenda -

Foxtons (LON:FOXT) (I hold) - additional comments from Paul, following Jack's report on Friday

French Connection (LON:FCCN) (I hold) - trading update from last week

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) - higher (recommended) takeover bid from EA, beating TTWO

Lsl Property Services (LON:LSL) - another estate agent, which reported last week

Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - a positive trading update, and still looks good value despite strong share price

Onthemarket (LON:OTMP) (I hold) - positive trading update

.

Timing - you have my full undivided attention today, so we'll see how we get on.

.

(I hold)

Jack has already reported on the upbeat trading update from this London-based estate agents & lettings business. I have a few points to add;