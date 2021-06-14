Good morning, it's Jack here with the placeholder for the first of this week's SCVRs.

If you have any suggestions or requests on what to cover just leave a comment and explain a little as to why you think the stock might be of interest to the community.

Just a quick note - we said last week we would create a disclaimer for these posts. For now, just a friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest.

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, add just as much value as the blog post itself!