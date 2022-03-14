Good morning, it's just Paul here today, as Jack's taking some well deserved time off!

Hostmore (LON:MORE) (I hold) - my review of the in line figures. Everything looks fine to me, apart from a slightly soft current trading update (LFLs down 3% in first 8 weeks). Forecasts have already factored in increased costs, and there should be good profits coming from new site openings on very attractive rental deals. Looks fully funded to expand with 3 different formats. Very cheap in my opinion. But households might rein in discretionary spending as inflation bites.

Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) - an in line trading update, and sensible management changes are announced. Will shareholders put the accounting/audit problems behind them now, or could the new CFO want to kitchen sink the next numbers? How will institutions (selling) react? Is this going to reassure them, or do they just want out?

Hostmore plc (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, being the "Group"), the hospitality business focused on American-themed casual dining brand, 'Fridays', and the cocktail-led bar and restaurant brand, '63rd+1st', is pleased to announce its unaudited results for the 53 weeks ended 2 January 2022 ("FY21").

