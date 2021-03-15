Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.

Timing - update at 12:52 - I'm downing tools here for a while, as there's a webinar from Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) (I hold) about to start at 13:00 on PIWorld, that I want to watch, having recently opened a starter size position again in this share (I've held it on & off for years). There's hardly anything else of interest going on today, with very few results or trading updates from decent companies published today.

My latest market thoughts

Headlam (LON:HEAD) (I hold) - a few points from the webinar last week

InTheStyle (ITS) - an interesting new float on AIM, of another eCommerce fast fashion brand. The next BooHoo (I hold), or an opportunistic float after 1 profitable year?

Paul's Market Thoughts

So many shares in our small caps universe (and mid caps too) seem to have soared in price in the last 6 months. I can understand why - massive Govt stimulus has kept the economy mostly afloat, and we’re about to see lockdown phased out due to a successful vaccination programme.

Will this lead to a coiled spring of spending, as bulls reckon (and to be fair, that includes Andy Haldane, the respected Chief Economist at the Bank of England)? Or will it just lead to people shifting their spending from lockdown type things (revamping the home, buying a Pelaton), to returning to more normal spending patterns (holidays and eating out)? Answers on a postcard please (that’s my code for saying I don’t know!)

All I would say is this - I find there’s lots of scope to do your own forecasts, and work out that some current broker forecasts could be wrong on the downside - in some cases brokers could be too cautious, because businesses have stripped out a lot of costs. Therefore the leaner, more efficient businesses that emerge from lockdown, maybe could surprise on the upside? Especially if some competitors have fallen by the wayside giving them more market share.

We’ll see, but severe economic downturns are often the times when the best management shine.

Over-paying - lots of smaller growth companies are now looking very expensive. So I think it’s time to be really careful. We all feel great when something goes up in price by 50-100%, but that’s…