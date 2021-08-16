Morning all, it's Paul & Roland here, with the SCVR for Monday. Welcome back Roland!



Avon Protection (LON:AVON) - profit warning from Friday seems temporary/fixable supply problems, rather than a lack of demand. So might be worth a closer look? Probably priced about right.

Mti Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) - this radio technology group has reported a strong set of figures today. It’s an overseas AIM stock, but it’s ticking quite a few boxes for me.

Tekcapital (LON:TEK) - This Oxford-based intellectual property specialist has released record results today. There’s a history of dilution, but profitability appears to be impressive.

Paul’s section

2132p (down 28% on Friday) - mkt cap £661m

Shareholders here have had a rough time since AVON shares peaked at about 4635p in Dec 2020, having more than halved since then - opposite to the general market, which has done well over that period. It’s dropped back into our under £700m market cap territory here at the SCVR. As there’s not much news today, this profit warning from last Friday looks more interesting to cover.

Trading Update

Avon Protection plc ("Avon") today provides the following trading update for its current financial year ending 30 September 2021 ("FY21").

Positives -