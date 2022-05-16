Good morning, we have Paul & Jack here for you today.

Paul's Section:

Made.Com (LON:MADE) - a severe profit warning. Instead of recovering this year, losses are now set to increase considerably. Consumer discretionary, bigger ticket items, are clearly being slammed at present, due to the squeeze on consumers, but that's already been reflected in big share price falls. MADE has a strong balance sheet, so I'm not worried about insolvency risk. Big hitter new CFO joins.

Greggs (LON:GRG) - Greggs is doing OK (for now), and leaves full year forecasts unchanged. I'm looking at this mid cap for read-across to smaller caps, and the retail/hospitality sectors as a whole. A rather rambling section, covering macro factors too.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) (I hold) - I've typed up my notes from this morning's webinar. Some really interesting additional points.

RWS Holdings (LON:RWS) - bidder pulls out. I have a quick look to see if there's any read-across, but no clear reasons are given. So I assume it must just be general market bearishness? Looks a very good business, long-term track record.

Jack's Section:

Ocean Wilsons Holdings (LON:OCN) - a fall in volumes is offset by better revenue mix and foreign exchange rates at the operating division. Headwinds remain, with inflation and supply chain bottlenecks. This business is run for the long term so it could appeal to certain investors with its 5.7% yield and perennially high StockRank, but the shares are thinly traded and the share price has not made progress over the past decade.



Stelrad (LON:SRAD) - lower volumes but better mix and improved margins mean the group is trading slightly ahead of expectations. It’s been a very poor period for IPOs but Stelrad is so far doing better than most. It’s a tough backdrop out there and there are headwinds, but this is worth flagging as a potentially better-than-average and neglected new listing to keep tabs on. More research required though, and there's a nasty spread.

