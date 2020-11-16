This part written by Paul

Good evening (I'm writing this first section on Sunday evening). I promised to follow Jack's comments last week, on what he's actually been buying recently, so somewhat belatedly (with my apologies), here it is.

EDIT: I've put this up on Sunday early evening, in between binge-watching (The Crown, I love it!) and binge-drinking (Freixenet!), to give subscribers some time to digest things at leisure, rather than trying to combine it with the usual 7am deluge of RNSs on Monday morning.

Also, I have to take one of my dogs to a cancer specialist tomorrow, to see if we can save him, so won't have that much time for writing. Also whether we can justify spending money on an elderly dog, or if it would be better spent on saving the lives of pensioners in Zimbabwe via my favourite charity, ZANE. Lots to think about. It should be a simple, logical choice, but it's not when emotions are involved. Anyway...

.

.



This section written by Paul

I promised last week to update you on my recent “buying frenzy”, so here goes, and sorry for the delay. In recent months I’ve been building up positions in a number of shares that looked too depressed, and should benefit from a likely gradual recovery from covid in 2021 (better treatments, testing, and vaccines). However, I suffered heavy losses on these shares (the worst being Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) ) as they fell, and fell, and fell. So my portfolio, which had been looking quite healthy earlier this year, was starting to look sickly again recently.

Pleasingly, I’ve recouped all of my losses from Sept & Oct, in one week, last week, and am now back to a more comfortable level that I was at in August, in terms of portfolio performance..

Two pieces of significant news recently, led me to start buying heavily. Firstly, the news from Rishi Sunak that he was extending the furlough scheme from end Nov 2020, to Mar 2021, is highly significant for many struggling companies in the worst affected sectors of retailing, hospitality/leisure, and travel. This means that some, many even, could survive through to the other side of covid.

The second piece of news happened a couple of days later - the positive vaccine results from Pfizer. This put an…