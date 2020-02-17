Good morning, it's Paul here with Monday's SCVR.

Please see the header for the companies that have caught my eye from the 7am RNS.

As there's not much company news today, I'll write some macro stuff later, as there was lots of interesting news in the Sunday papers. Change of plan - I'll put this into tomorrow's placeholder article instead.

Estimated time of completion - 1pm



Edit at 12:56 - today's report is now finished.





China / coronavirus interview

The only update I can find today which refers to the situation from China, is another update from Volex (LON:VLX) - see the section below.

I was thinking last week, that this is such a topical issue, that I should do an interview with an expert on china supply chains. Accordingly, I'm pleased to advise that the CEO of Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) has agreed to talk to me, in an audio interview, this Thursday. (NB. I am not charging a fee, and don't hold any shares in UPGS, so it's a genuinely independent interview).

Rather than bombard him with lots of detailed questions, I'll mainly be asking him to just brief us on how things are going re China supply chains, and how UPGS sees things developing, both for them & the many other companies which rely (arguably too much) on China supply chains.

If you have an specific thoughts on this, then feel free to leave a comment below. I usually read all your comments, and am happy to incorporate any particularly insightful points/questions that you raise, in the interview. It should be published on this Thursday early evening. We'll put a link up here of course, in Friday's SCVR. Should be interesting!

Share price: 2.2p (down c,33%, at 08:45)

No. shares: 727.8m

Market cap: £16.0m

Response to press speculation (trading update & warning of possible insolvency)

Laura Ashley Holdings PLC (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group") notes the recent press speculation regarding its financial position.

Poor trading - sales are down sharply in the last 6 months, although some of the fall could be due to store closures perhaps? The more meaningful like-for-like (LFL) sales drop is not given. This is bad either way;

Trading during the current financial year has continued…