On Friday last week, we trialled a SCVR summary podcast. As it was an unplanned thing, I published the audio file on my personal website here. Jack & I managed to cover 29 companies in 31 minutes, so it's a quick rattle through everything that we looked at during the week in the SCVRs. On the same page, I also typed up a written summary of all those companies which we reported on - mostly trading updates, but a few accounts as well, which you might find useful, colour-coded to show profit warnings & distressed financial situations in red, and out-performing trading updates in green. It's quite good I think, so do take a look.

If people find the podcast & written weekly summary useful, then we'll keep doing more of them. If not, then we'll drop the idea, which is extra work on a Friday afternoon, when I would normally be winding down for the weekend.

Thank you also to the people who kindly left donations towards admin costs on my website. I'll pass those on to ZANE, and will try to change the donate button's function so that it sends any donations direct to ZANE, as I'd prefer any kind donations go to charity, rather than for my admin costs, which are not very much, and I can absorb those myself. EDIT: that's now fixed, the donate button on my website now pays donations direct to ZANE, and I've paid over the money already received to ZANE.

Hostmore (LON:MORE) (I hold) - a positive end of year trading update ( "well ahead" of mkt exps). This share looks the wrong price to me, much cheaper than listed peers.

Pebble (LON:PEBB) - a positive trading update, but given the premium PER, it needs to be. Profitability has now returned to pre-pandemic level. Quite aggressive accounting, capitalising some costs into intangibles. Doesn't appeal to me.

Brighton Pier (LON:PIER) - a positive-sounding update, but it's only "comfortably in line", so not madly exciting. Forecasts out from Cenkos today make it look attractively valued. Could be worth a closer look.

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) - profit warning, shares down…