Cerillion (LON:CER) - sparkling interim results, which are in line with the last trading update. This software company seems to be on a roll, with a record order book too. It's risen a lot in price, but that higher valuation does look justified in my view.

Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) - Half-year results severely impacted by lockdown, no surprise there. I delve into the balance sheet, to investigate the risk of further dilution, and come away reassured that it's probably modest. Post-covid recovery looks already priced-in, so I can't see a lot of upside on the current share price.

Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) - good revenue growth and real potential for this graphene producer, but it remains loss-making, speculative, and high-risk.

Velocys (LON:VLS) - continued losses and equity dilution from this risky clean energy play, which boasts Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich as a major shareholder.

640p (up 5% at 08:34) - mkt cap £188m

See our archive here, where we’ve tracked the series of positive updates from this software company. It provides billing software for telecoms companies. A hat-tip to Graham Neary, who originally flagged up this interesting company, when it was less than a quarter of the current price. Although it’s been recent, larger & more frequent contract wins, which have really driven the share price upwards.

Plus of course the widespread multiple expansion (i.e. higher PERs) which has seen almost everything go up in price lately. Everyone’s a stock-picking genius at the moment!

Interim Results

Cerillion plc, the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, today issues its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2021.

Record Six-month Period and Continuing Strong Prospects

The market likes these numbers, as the share price has risen 5% in early trading.

I covered the H1 trading update here on 19 April 2021.

Guidance (H1) was -

