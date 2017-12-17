Small Cap Value Report (Mon 18 Dec) - IGG, CMCX, FTC, Sumo Group, BOOM
Good morning!
Thanks for your suggestions, I will work my way through them.
Cheers,
Graham
(Please note that I own shares in IGG)
IG Group (LON:IGG)
- Share price: 671.25p (-8%)
- No. of shares: 367 million
- Market cap: £2,464 million
Response to FCA and ESMA announcements
It was a slightly unpleasant start to the day for me, as an unsettling RNS was released by one of my holdings, IG Group (LON:IGG).
Many of you will probably be clients of IG, perhaps for many years. It is the biggest spread betting operator in the UK.
The market cap is a lot bigger than we normally permit here, but I'm happy to make an exception.
IG's smaller rival, CMC Markets (LON:CMCX), also made an announcement. Its shares are down 12% for a market cap of £424 million. So I will discuss both in what follows.
Regulatory attack
It has been known for some time that new rules may be enforced on retail traders of leveraged products in Europe and the UK.
The FCA published a consultation paper a year ago, receiving an avalanche of feedback in response, which undoubtedly slowed its progress.
The German and French regulators have also been active. And the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) issued a statement on Friday (see here), which sounds ominous.
ESMA has been concerned about the provision of speculative products such as CFDs, including rolling spot forex, and binary options to retail clients for a considerable period of time and has conducted ongoing monitoring and supervisory convergence work in this area. Some competent authorities have also adopted national measures to limit the provision of these products to retail clients.
Notwithstanding these actions, ESMA remains concerned that the risks to investor protection are not sufficiently controlled or reduced.
The proposals are to ban binary options for retail clients, impose leverage limits of between 30:1 and 5:1 on CFDs, prevent bonus offers to incentivise trading, a guaranteed limit on client losses, etc.
The really major proposal is the leverage limit. This is because it's fundamental to the product offering in forex, indexes, etc., that you can trade with a nice big leverage ratio of 100x, for example.
Leverage
Personally,…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
In reply to kalkanite, post #37
Ok, I forgive you kalkanite! G
In reply to herbie47, post #31
Herbie. I agree with you. I would point out though that the CEO has agreed to an unusually long lock-up (24 months) on his remaining shares.
Maybe I'm being thick, but I can't see any mention of Spreadbetting in the various RNS' or the ESMA notice. The leverage limits apply to CFDs (according to the docs I saw.)
In reply to Graham N, post #38
Thanks for the insight Sir! Sláinte
In reply to FREng, post #36
FREng I think with Blue Prism (LON:PRSM) it may be shorters closing - I know Paul Scott was short. Sadly I was long & I didn't have the courage to get back in again on Friday or this morning. Absolutely kicking myself now!
Unless you're using a guaranteed stop loss, spreadbetting with leverage is like driving a car with no brakes - eventually you will crash. There's always the risk of a black swan event such as a large gap down on a stock. Earlier this year I was holding IMG in my ISA when it gapped down ~70%. A nasty loss but I recovered from it. If it was a leveraged spread bet, I would have been financially ruined.
I would try contacting the company by phone if you are interested in these shares. I opened an account at the weekend but needed to call then today. tried and tried and tried no matter which button i pressed no one was answering and I was on the line for fifteen minutes each time. Imagine you have a broker but you need to talk to them as a matter of urgency, it happens, and you can't get anyone to answer the phone. This is the sort of thing that can destroy companies very quickly.
Hi Graham - SUMO Group clearly looks interesting. However we don't yet have an admission document and no financial statements to look at. First dealing date is 21 December and they say they will published the admission document on their website by then.
In reply to ken lowes, post #47
Ken, which company does your post refer to ?
In reply to ricky65, post #46
Well not if you are short. That's why some people take them out in case of a market correction, crash or black swan event.
Long plus500 what I find amusing, ironic and frankly perthetic is that regulators will jump to protect (as they see it) the stupid, but not innocent, with regard to leverage products, BUT when it comes to trying to regulate Bitcoin or other crypto currency's which will I am certain cost lots of innocent idiots a lot of money, they run for the hills! My nan asked me at the weekend if she should buy Bitcoin, I told her to take out a leveraged long on the dow with a small side bet on orange juice, much less risk:)
lovely analysis today Graham. I may dip my foot into CMC Markets after reading this report
In reply to Tanglands, post #51
I find it equally ironic that if I want to liquidate my portfolio and put it all on no. 9 at the Monte Carlo casino the only qualification I require is to be able to breathe. If I want to use CFD's to hedge my portfolio in the future potentially I have to pass 3 tests set by ESMA/FCA.
Where they are wanted and needed they are useless, where they are not needed or wanted they insist on interfering.
Phil
In reply to barnetpeter, post #34
What's to stop governments banning crypto-currencies other than those their own central banks create? Already China has shut down a Bitcoin exchange. Whilst gold-backing is better than no backing, governments don't have to tolerate crypto-currencies that remove from them control of the financial system and facilitate tax evasion and money laundering, and they surely will take action at some stage. I agree that crypto-currencies regulated and backed by 'blue-chip' governments will be important in the future, but the current crop that are unregulated, have nothing behind them and undermine governments will surely be banned by them, despite the current speculative mania they currently enjoy. (I have no position in any crypto-currency, nor any intention of gaining one.)
In reply to post #53 governments interfere badly, where they should not be doing anything. That's why they should interfere as little as possible. Some terrible decisions have been made over the years.
In reply to post #54, the US tried banning holding gold in the 1930s & I believe they were not the first. (Thankfully it is possible to buy the physical stuff from reputable sellers with no records, which mitigates that risk).
However, Bitcoin must be at very significant risk of being banned. If it doesn't blow up first, After all, once it's lost 90% of it's value in the inevitable crash, the masses will not want to touch it again.
At least gold is proven over thousands of years.
15 years ago people were buying Gold as an insurance play and then it became a momentum play.The same occurred with Bitcoin a few years ago.Anybody who got in at those points and was shaken out by volatile dips would have serious money Neither Bitcoin or Gold are currently insurance positions.
People should look for insurance positions that are getting momentum.Personally I research commodoties and Emerging Markets.
Made mess of a sentence on previous comment - i meant `Anybody who got in ......and was not shaken out by volatile dips made serious money`
In reply to ed_miller, post #54
There is a separate thread in crypto currencies here which may be interesting.... https://www.stockopedia.com/content/the-bitcoin-and-blockchain-thread-pure-hype-vs-investment-opportunity-250178/
The whole point of a crypto currency is that individual governments are powerless to completely ban them, it’s like trying to ban the internet. That’s not to say that crypto isn’t a bubble and that it isn’t a really poor investment but government regulation is only one of the minor risks.
In reply to rhomboid1, post #49
Sorry IGG
In reply to Carey Blunt, post #58
Re crypto-currencies: I'll give it a read, thank you. I understood that governments can close down the exchanges, as I understand China already has for Bitcoin. Perhaps this is not correct? If it is correct then users of a given crypto-currency will lose confidence in it and stop using it - especially since the current crop have no backing and precisely zero intrinsic value; and obviously speculators will not be able to trade it. If so, the utility of block chains to make transactions untraceable will be irrelevant since the currency will fall out of use, but perhaps I am wrong in thinking the exchanges can be shut down?