Preamble on supply chains & inflation.

Tristel (LON:TSTL) - a quick look at FY 6/2021 results & outlook. After a "disappointing year" the outlook sees business returning to normal, and growth resuming. It's a nice little company, but I question the high valuation - it will need to seriously beat current forecasts, to justify the current share

Centralnic (LON:CNIC) - profit to be at the upper end of guidance, with an improving organic growth trajectory. The valuation is modest relative to peers and the apparent growth prospects, but integrating multiple acquisitions while steering organic growth is tricky. Management is so far proving up to the task.

Supply chains & inflation

Supply chain costs & delays, and higher inflation, are the key issues of the moment, impacting many companies around the world.

Inflation seems a straightforward issue - it’s here, it’s likely to persist for some time (we don’t know how long), and the key issue we need to ask all companies in webinars is: have they managed to pass on higher costs to end customers? If they have some pricing power, and can raise selling prices, then inflation doesn’t really matter, because profits should be unaffected. In some cases, supply shortages combined with rampant demand, have led to big increases in…