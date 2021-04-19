​Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.

I hope you enjoyed the weekend, at long last it's starting to feel a bit more spring-like, with the sun putting in some appearances.

Charity Update

Before we get onto shares, I have to say a huge thank you to the 66 supporters who have contributed to my fundraising page for ZANE​, the humanitarian aid charity in Zimbabwe. Every donation means a lot to me (after visiting this wrecked country in 2019). Some amazingly generous donations have been made, and every one counts, large or small. Also I've enjoyed reading the lovely messages from donors.

Incredibly, the justgiving total is about £9,000, which has smashed my target of £4,000. I asked my family if they thought I should raise the target, but they agreed with my instincts, which is to leave it unchanged, as we can all get pleasure from seeing the target beaten by an every growing country mile! People have been so generous, it's really heart-warming. Also, I completely understand that many readers have your own favourite charities, so prefer to keep doing your own thing.

Right, it's nearly 7am, so am bracing myself for the RNS to start bleeping furiously. Jack and I are caffeined up & raring to go! (Sunday nights are early nights for me now, so I can start the week with a spring in my step, and then fizzle out more gradually as the week progresses!)

.

Timing - Update at 12:43 - I have to pop out now for lunch, and a routine appointment, but will be back after lunch, aiming to look at Studio Retail (LON:STU) and Eqtec (LON:EQT) later this afternoon. If that changes for any reason, then I'll update this section.

Agenda -

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) (I hold) - change of CEO planned, and upbeat trading update. Not cheap, but the potential looks good to me.

Cerillion (LON:CER) - another strong update. Shares look expensive, but that looks justified to me, as with D4T4 above, due to strong growth & big contract wins.

Churchill China (LON:CHH) - 2020 results look resilient, and it has a terrifically strong balance sheet. All set for recovery. The trouble is, the share price has already factored in a full recovery to peak previous earnings. So where's…