Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.

Timing - today's report is now finished.

Disclaimer -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.

We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker.

.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Two takeover bids today - a not very credible one for Audioboom (LON:BOOM) and what looks like a done deal for Sumo (LON:SUMO) at a lovely 43% premium - well done to shareholders of SUMO, it's time to put out your bunting!

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) - H1 trading update seems OK, but the slowdown in new customer acquisition, and confusing outlook comments might have spooked a few people? Better outlook for H2, the company says. Difficult to value, as pre-profitability.

Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) - a positive-sounding year end update. Looks very expensive on conventional valuation measures.

Dx (group) (LON:DX.) - another positive trading update, but difficult to value without knowing the split of business by activity.

Jack's Section:

Instem (LON:INS) - two 'transformational' acquisitions bedding in at this life sciences software provider. Premium valuation but organic and acquisitive growth prospects, recurring revenue, and predictable cash generation do suggest potential.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) - ahead of expectations update with good pipeline of opportunities.

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) - momentum in recurring annual contract value but continues to be loss making, with a large potential acquisition suggesting further dilution for existing holders.

Paul’s Section

Takeover bids

Two more are announced this morning. We’re seeing a tremendous flurry of takeover…