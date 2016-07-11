Small Cap Value Report (Mon 19 Mar 2018) - ACRL, MCRO

Hi, it's Paul here. Graham's busy, so I'll be writing Monday's report, at a leisurely pace, throughout the afternoon.
Today's biggest faller is;
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)
Share price: 12p (down 57% today)
No. shares: 129.0m
Market cap: £15.5m
Trading update (profit warning) - I'm sorry to be the harbinger of doom, but this share is unravelling in much the same way that a faulty batch of its products (toilet rolls) might unravel, if a corner of the inner ply gets stuck, and you mistakenly rotate it many times, with the paper dividing into two different widths of single ply, neither of which is well suited to its original purpose, and have to be discarded. I've resisted the urge to write a more vulgar metaphor.
There was some Director selling recently, which looked like rats deserting a sinking ship.
This sounds absolutely horrendous to me;
As previously reported, the Group's trading performance in the current financial year has been significantly impacted by three major issues -
- an escalation in internal costs,
- input costs and
- adverse foreign exchange hedging.
The magnitude of the escalation in costs (circa 50% higher than in year ended 30 April 2017 ("FY17") has only, very recently, become fully apparent to the Board.
Also, the pace of progress in pricing actions to mitigate margin pressure has been slower than forecast but is now picking up pace.
The increased impact of these issues is expected to affect the performance of the Group materially in the year to 30 April 2018.
Some of the corrective, business critical remedial activities (outlined below) have been hampered while the Board transitioned to its new supportive composition.
The new management team believes firmly that the challenges facing the Group are resolvable, given time and experienced handling.
The successful resolution of these issues, however, will be a demanding task and one not without execution risk.
I don't know what to say. Other than, if you still hold this share, then you haven't read the above properly.
This has to be one of the worst outlook statements I've ever seen;
The magnitude of internal cost increases in 2017, combined with ongoing margin pressures, has impacted the Group's financial results and cash flow in the short term. As a consequence, the…
41 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to herbie47, post #18
Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) were always at the risk of acquisition indigestion - I did hold for some time, but following the HPE deal I felt it was time to take a step back
In reply to apad, post #21
Learning Technologies (LON:LTG)Useful pointer APAD and this significant increase in amortisation of intangibles relates to the acquisition of NetDimensions.
They paid £53m for ND effectively representing.
Net Tangible Assets : MINUS £3m
Intangibles : £34m (mostly £32m Customer contacts & relationships)
Goodwill : £22m
And it is the amortisation of the £34m intangibles that drives the change. Key to understand though that this "formulaic" amortisation, not an explicit value judgement as to the worth of those "assets".I presume therefore that the £4.8m delta in the amortisation figure reflects the 9 months of ownership as the full year figure should be over £6m (ie amort will increase again in the current year even without more acquisitions).
Purely on a balance sheet basis then, you could argue they spent £56m on "hot air", however the business case for buying NetDimensions had little to do with Tangible Assets!
In reply to FREng, post #16
I rather like the look of PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) as a high-growth, high-risk play. The numbers don't tell you very much without the extended narrative, which is worth a read. 100% client retention, large addressable client base, and growing sales pipeline is the story.
https://uk.advfn.com/stock-market/london/pci-pal-PCIP/share-news/PCI-PAL-PLC-Half-year-Report/76973110
My previous thoughts from December 5th here:
PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) aroused my interest enough to revisit it this weekend and delve through the RNS's to find out whether the directors seemed trustworthy. I am fairly allergic to companies chasing a big growth strategy but planning to capture most of the gain for themselves, while shareholders bear the risk.
Having found a grant of options in June this year to management representing 9% of the equity, my initial negative response was removed by the footnote that the CEO (a significant shareholder) had waived his rights. My take is the scheme looks like sensible golden handcuffs to keep the management team on board. 3 years continuous employment is a requirement for vesting, and there are different thresholds to be met in the share price. The options previously granted never passed the threshold for vesting and lapsed, so I can see merit in giving staff an incentive to stay on board for a more risky strategy. Board salaries don't look excessive.
My initial reading was that the leadership of this company had spotted a winner in their ranks and decided to sell off the rest of the business in order to fund ambitious expansion plans. Although loss-making, they still have £3million to come in over the next three years in stage payments from the sale of the call centre operation. So my further research has encouraged me to think this may be an interesting investment proposition.
They provide secure payment outsourcing to a range of clients. Many of the clients are anonymous, but one that Stocko readers may have come across is Serco and Boris bikes, aka Santander cycles. The biggest missing piece in my (and therefore to date, our, collective) knowledge is user feedback.
Any input would be very welcome. No investment advice is suggested or implied.
Jon
PS, The company describe themselves as:
PCI-PAL PLC is a market leader in securing payments, protecting customer data and reducing compliance costs.
In reply to jonno, post #12
I agree - these are super results. High performing funds, further AUM increases in to new year, good dividend, plenty of cash. Larger asset managers already command a cash adjusted PE of 13+*
Quick calc shows 3.3p next year earnings * 13 = 43p+ cash of circa gives me a rough 6-12 month target of 55p.
I note Peel Hunt increased TP from 55p-60p
Once AUM at a manager starts to increase momentum can be dramatic (up and down) so I see further potential for a re-rating. Seems to be happening at Miton - they coped very well with loss of star managers last year too which, gives me confidence.
am long - toying with buying more.
Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) - "An IT group that can't implement a new IT system for itself ... doesn't sound great, does it?" - No surprise to me. Large IT groups don't make money on quick, efficient implementations, they make money by insinuating themselves inextricably in expensive overrunning projects where the clients haven't a clue, or where someone has deliberately brought in an outside agency in order to have someone else to blame. I've seen enough of them.
In reply to davidjhill, post #25
Hi Dave
I added a small amount to my holding this morning. Just think that Miton (LON:MGR) is great value at present, provided that Mr Trump and his protectionist policy doesn't tip the world economy on its head.
All the best
Jonno
In reply to davidjhill, post #25
Thank they are one of the presenters at PI World forum on 16th April - don't think I can make it but well worth going along.
Regards,
Dave S.
Looking at the two year ftse100 chart, I can see a sharp break to below 6700 levels. Plenty of these warnings around, interest rates headed up this week, uncertainty everywhere. Debt, debt and more debt. Property prices in some categories are crashing imo although a bit hidden away. Buy to let; if you have cash you can be very aggressive.
Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) - further evidence that the markets are increasingly twitchy. Anything that's taken on excessive debt on a rich multiple that warns about either accounting issues or operational mistakes is getting savaged. Capita (LON:CPI), Conviviality (LON:CVR), now Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO). Those that have taken on debt to return to shareholders either through unsustainable dividends or buy-backs are going to raise fears of covenant breaches when their EBITDA looks like dropping.
My portfolio is about 5% off its peak and, with very few exceptions, the sp charts seem to be forming descending triangles with lower highs which looks bearish. The risk/reward continues to favour being out of the market.
I note that the Conviviality (LON:CVR) ceo has been made to walk the plank-hardly a great surprise.
With regard to Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Paul makes the point that: There was some Director selling recently, which looked like rats deserting a sinking ship.
Even more telling when you look at the detail - there was actually a buy (215,168 @ 36.00p) by the Executive Chairman. The selling was by Purchasing Director Colin Platt and Sales Director Gary Earle. They were not board directors but kept the title 'Director' having been on the board before the IPO.
To me this points to those being nearer the coal face being more aware of reality than those in the boardroom as was the case with Conviviality (LON:CVR) - as Paul wrote last Wednesday: Director buys - the Directors genuinely didn't seem to know that trouble was brewing. This is evidenced by 5 Directors collectively spending about £583k buying shares at around 300p on 5 Feb 2018.
Conviviality (LON:CVR) is one of the biggest corporate disasters of all time ..ranks with Marconi for all round incompetence.
I understand from twitter that Paul is suggesting a 30p placing for CVR whilst Graham is at 10p. Any comments as to the veracity of such prices bearing in mind that it can't be insider info whilst the stock is suspended!
Re: profit warnings, this is the latest quarter: "UK quoted companies issues 81 profit warnings in Q4 – the highest quarterly total since Q4 2015"
The first quarter will be out in about 2 weeks time. Yes there do seem to a lot this year already. But some companies are doing well hence the high values for instance Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR), Burford Capital (LON:BUR), Focusrite (LON:TUNE) etc. But quite a few have fallen back this year so they are not so highly rated. Some sectors due to consumer spending or lack of are struggling at the moment, this could get worse in the next year or 2. But other economies seem to be doing well, so I'm not sure what will happen, the markets fell in January but many shares have bounced back.
In reply to Edward John Canham, post #20
Re excuse for the Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) CEO quitting - is that code for "...to do something he is less sh*t at"?
RE Miton (LON:MGR) - here are my forecast calculations for FY18 EPS:
AUM opening 4,057
Inflows - assume spread evenly 200
Performance (500)
AUM average 3,657
Revenue (assume constant bps margin) 23.7
Admin expenses (assume FY17 + 10%) (15.9)
Share-based payments - say (0.7)
Amortisation (assume constant) (0.3)
Exceptional expenses - say (0.3)
Operating profit 6.5
Finance revenue (assume constant) 0.0
PBT 6.5
Tax @ 20% (1.3)
PAT 5.2
Diluted shares in issue @ 31/12/17 163,362
Share buybacks - say 10m in 2 tranches (5,000)
EPS - pence 3.3
P/E multiple - say 12
Implied price - pence 39.6
Obviously, this calculation is highly sensitive to inflows/outflows and performance. Assuming a less pessimistic performance of flat and leaving inflows at a cautious £200m gives the following calculated EPS and potential price:
AUM opening 4,057
Inflows - assume spread evenly 200
Performance -
AUM average 4,157
Revenue (assume constant bps margin) 27.0
Admin expenses (assume FY17 + 10%) (15.9)
Share-based payments - say (0.7)
Amortisation (assume constant) (0.3)
Exceptional expenses - say (0.3)
Operating profit 9.8
Finance revenue (assume constant) 0.0
PBT 9.8
Tax @ 20% (2.0)
PAT 7.8
Diluted shares in issue @ 31/12/17 163,362
Share buybacks - say 10m in 2 tranches (5,000)
EPS - pence 4.9
P/E multiple - say 12
Implied price - pence 59.3
You can see how sensitive the price is to the performance - a 12.3% variation in the performance causes a 50% variance in the sp.
I am long. I think the risk/reward is fair. Although I think there will be another 10%-15% correction within the next three months, unless there is the start of a bear market, I expect UK small caps to out-perform.
I think this is undervalued as it is a bit old-school and key-man dependent but its low multiple and track record give it some downside protection.
In reply to jonthetourist, post #24
My question on PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) is this - payment processing is, in my opinion, becoming more commoditised. What makes them stand out from the competition?
In reply to whitmad, post #26
Re your comments on IT implementation in relation to Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) woes - that was my experience too in about 15 years of being on the receiving end of IT support by EDS/ HP to the FTSE 100 employer I worked for. Unfortunately they were much better at writing contracts than was my employer. They really held us over a barrel with that bloody contract, which gave them licence to be utterly crap and then charge the Earth for the privilege of being treated terribly - much like BT treated retail customers in their monopoly days.
Some well-informed buying in Bloomsbury (LON:BMY) from 1500 this afternoon. RNS giving "earnings above expectations" did not come out till 1637. Sniffy!
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #38
It's a fair question. The corporate answer is this:
Each major economy in the world has specific data protection legislation, such as the forthcoming GDPR regulations in the EU. As a result, it would be illegal for say, a payment card transaction in the US to be sent to the UK for processing unless a privacy shield agreement has been established. Without a privacy-shield arrangement personal data is not allowed to cross international borders. Therefore, if we are to provide a solution in the US we would have to have available an in-country instance of our service. The same issues apply in Canada, Australia, China, etc.
There are few international providers of PCI DSS compliant solutions to contact centres, and we believe that PCI Pal is the only one with capability within AWS to deliver services globally whilst adhering to local data sovereignty rules and regulations. Therefore, we believe we are well positioned to capitalise on the global demand for our services so long as our technology remains easy to access and easy to use.
. . .
We believe that most of our competitors still either provide a hardware solution that needs to be installed at each contact centre or supply a service using similar technology to our first-generation platform hosted in a third-party data centre. We believe that true-cloud delivery is the future.