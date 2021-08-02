Good morning, it's just Paul here with the SCVR for Monday. As it's a quiet day for news, Jack is doing other things today.

Timing - today's report is now finished.

A quick reminder that we don't recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Photo-me International (LON:PHTM) - another upgrade to guidance. Shares still look good value, although the long-term outlook for the business is opaque, hence a lowish PER is to be expected.

Dialight (LON:DIA) - interim results show a return to just above breakeven. Outlook comments point to an improving performance in H2. Difficult to value, so I'm neutral on this one.

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) - positive sounding re-opening trading, but no meaningful numbers provided. Not much cash. Speculative, unproven business model. It's not for me.



Ricardo (LON:RCDO) (I hold) - a straggler left over from last week. Trading update is in line, with lots of detail provided. Seems to be recovering from the pandemic, and valuation looks cheap. I like it.

Getbusy (LON:GETB) - Brief thoughts on today's InvestorMeetCompany webinar.

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L), the instant-service equipment group, announces an update on the Group's trading position.

The company has a 31 October year end.

