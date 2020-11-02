Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.

We could have a bit of volatility to deal with this week, with a new lockdown for England having been announced, and of course the US Presidential election taking place on Tuesday.

Timing - Jack's kindly done most of the work this morning, but I'll (Paul) be adding bits this afternoon until about 3pm.

Agenda - as follows;

Purplebricks (LON:PURP) - Half year trading update (Jack)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) - Completion of disposal (Jack)

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) - Year end results FY 06/2020 (Jack)

Brighton Pier (LON:PIER) - Final results FY 06/2020 (Paul)

K3 Business Technology (LON:KBT) - Trading update (work-in-progress, Paul)

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) - Covid-19 business update (to do, Paul)

.





Share price: 62.5p (+8.9%)

Shares in issue: 306,806,039

Market cap: £191.8m

(Jack)

I wonder if there’s a post-Woodford bounce coming for certain stocks? Take Purplebricks (LON:PURP) for example - that’s a heck of a fall in share price since 2018:

The group continues to burn through cash and makes some punchy, double-digit net losses though:

FY18 -£30.1m

FY19 -54.9m

FY20 -19.2m

Looking at the falling net cash balance, another equity fundraising isn’t out of the question. But see below - today the group reports an improved cash figure, which is encouraging.

Stockopedia rates Purplebricks as a Momentum Trap but shares are up 8.9% on today’s Half year trading update so let’s see if the tide is turning. If it is, then let’s not forget the share price was approaching 500p in 2017…

It’s actually a very brief update, with much more detail to come on 15 December 2020. Some highlights for now:

Strong levels of new instructions during the last five months,

An 8% increase in instructions for the six month period to 35,387 (H1 FY20: 32,850), and a 20% increase for the 5 months since June,

First half adjusted EBITDA to be comfortably ahead of company consensus of £3.5m,

of £3.5m, Improved cash position since 30 April, with cash at the end of October in excess of £75m compared to £66m on 15 July 2020.

Vic Darvey, CEO, commented:

We expect to deliver a pleasing profit…