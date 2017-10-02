Small Cap Value Report (Mon 2 Oct 2017) - OTB, SGI, BLTG, HSX, TET
Good morning! Assuming that Paul's airline didn't go bust, he should be back tomorrow.
On The Beach (LON:OTB)
- Share price: 395p (pre-open)
- No. of shares: 130.4 million
- Market cap: £515 million
Mentioning this story first of all because it's time-sensitive and relatively straightforward.
The Civil Aviation Authority has announced to the stock exchange that Monarch Airlines has ceased trading, and that 110,000 passengers are stranded overseas. 300,000 future bookings are cancelled. Those abroad "will be brought back to the UK at no cost to them". 30 aircraft are being chartered by the CAA and government.
This is the equivalent of operating, at very short notice, one of the UK's largest airlines.
So how does this affect the online travel retailer, On The Beach?
The Group has Scheduled Airline Failure Insurance in place which covers the failure of Monarch Airlines Ltd including monies paid to Monarch Airlines Ltd and also the costs to repatriate customers currently in resort. The Board anticipates that there will be a one-off exceptional cash cost associated with helping customers to organise alternative travel arrangements or providing refunds and will update shareholders in due course. The Group has no exposure to Monarch Holidays Ltd bookings as it only offered Monarch Airlines Ltd seat-only flight options on its website.
In short, I don't think this is a big deal for On The Beach.
The CAA website appears to have crashed under the pressure of everyone trying to work out what ATOL protection means, but the costs in my opinion will almost entirely be falling on the government, CAA, various insurance companies and then the passengers themselves. On The Beach is just a middleman, which sounds like it has protected itself from airline failure, and while this will be a messy episode, I suspect that it will have been forgotten about a year or two from now.
For someone who was already thinking about buying shares in On The Beach (LON:OTB), maybe today would be the day to do that?
Stanley Gibbons (LON:SGI)
- Share price: 8.125p (-13%)
- No. of shares: 179 million
- Market cap: £14.5 million
This collectibles company is drifting toward the £10 million level where we tend to…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
On the Beach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online travel agent. The Company operates in two segments: Core and International. The Company's core segment conducts its activity through the United Kingdom Website (UK). The Company's international segment conducts its activity through Swedish Website (eBeach.se). The Company is an online retailer of beach short-haul beach holidays, primarily targeting customers in the United Kingdom under the On the Beach brand. The Company's technology platform enables customers to package the constituent components of their holiday (including flights, hotels and transfers) to build custom-made holidays from a range of flight and hotel combinations. The Company offers customers a range of flight and hotel products bookable through online channels (including by desktop, mobiles, tablets and applications) and over the phone. The Company's subsidiaries include On the Beach Beds Limited and On the Beach Travel Limited. more »
The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company's segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals. The Company's Flexible Trading Portfolio (FTP) allows users to invest in rare tangible assets. It allows users to discuss their options and objectives with one of its Investment Portfolio Managers. more »
Blancco Technology Group Plc, formerly Regenersis Plc, is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. The Company's segments include Erasure and Diagnostics. The Erasure segment focuses on development and delivery of solutions, and includes Blancco, which provides erasure software; SafeIT, which is engaged in cloud and networked data erasure business, and Tabernus, which is engaged in providing software erasure products. The Diagnostic segment includes Xcaliber Technologies, a smartphone diagnostics software business. Its secure data erasure solutions include Blancco Management Console, Blancco Cloud, Blancco File, Blancco 5, Blancco Mobile Solutions, Enterprise Erase E800, Enterprise Erase E2400, Enterprise Erase Mobile and Ontrack Eraser Degausser. Its mobile diagnostics solutions include fault diagnostics, repair and program enablement. It serves manufacturers, financial institutions, healthcare providers and government organizations across the world. more »
10 Comments on this Article show/hide all
On The Beach (LON:OTB) I have had half an eye on this share for a while and was thinking of buying in just the other day but was worried that recent hurricanes may have disrupted some of their bookings/operations in Florida and Cuba. However, couldn't find any announcements from OTB about this so erred on the side of caution. Does anyone know if recent storms have had an effect on their trading?
James Halstead - I thought results where good as per usual (40 years of dividends!! ) however would welcome any thoughts ?
Hiscox ( HSX ) is particularly difficult to value as in addition to the core business they own circa 600 pieces of artwork ( Paintings and Sculpture )
These items have been accrued by way of Investment over the years and many are on display in their Offices throughout the world.
Needless to say they will be suitably insured !
Graham
On Treatt (LON:TET) you note an 'FX headwind' Do you not mean an FX tailwind ? - or have I misread the RNS
In reply to Housemartin2, post #4
Just a typo I think HM2 - I read as you do and went back to double-check after Graham's note above.
In reply to Housemartin2, post #4
Thanks, I've fixed it. You guys are my de facto sub-editors.
Cheers
Hi Graham
I have held TET for a while and it is a definite long term play for me. Very soundly run....and whilst the value my look 'low' on the Stockopedia abacus....this is largely because it has performed extremely well in the last 12 months.
The quality of management is good as you say...and the potential upside is still potentially huge as far as I am concerned.
That would be a bonus, though, and if it can grow steadily...with a growing dividend over time that woks for me.
Still worth a considered look I would suggest.
Hi all
As an aside away from specific stocks and markets.
This piece might put our investing thoughts into some perspective. Note the point about frequency of recessions.
http://www.collaborativefund.com/blog/what-a-time-to-be-alive/
Regards
Howard
In reply to tony akram, post #2
just a proper Warren Buffet stock, one of the best businesses on the stock market in my humble opinion. expect a special div soon.
I also consider James Halstead (LON:JHD) to be a great company, and was satisfied with the results. I will continue to hold but must admit I wouldn't be a buyer at this price.
Funnily enough, that mirrors my thoughts on Treatt (LON:TET) too.