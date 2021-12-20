Good morning, and welcome to the first SCVR of Christmas week! Just Paul today. Today's report is now finished - very quiet for news.

Over the next couple of weeks, every day the UK stock market is open, then there will be a SCVR here. I've got a very quiet Xmas planned, so distractions will be few and far between.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Sopheon (LON:SPE) - this software company expects to comfortably meet expectations for FY 12/2021. The trouble is, that's barely above breakeven. A very poor trend in growth (none basically in the last 3 years) and profits (which have disappeared) since 2018. Does it matter though? That's up to you.

Fireangel Safety Technology (LON:FA.) - a trading update that seems muddled, and doesn't give enough information. This company has performed badly for several years now. It might be able to execute a turnaround, but that's not something I want to punt on. Why take the risk?

Preamble from Paul

Looking at the futures, it seems we're heading for more market turbulence - hardly surprising I suppose, with omicron spreading incredibly quickly. I've been keeping on top of the covid news through health analyst Dr John Campbell's youtube channel. He's got a good track record of explaining covid in simple terms, coming from a teaching background. His daily videos run through published material from reputable sources, and he always provides a link to the research papers, etc, that he's explaining.

Anyway, his latest videos have been explaining how omicron is incredibly contagious, and therefore the world is at the point of a huge new wave, that probably can't be stopped. However, data from South Africa shows that it's milder than previous strains, and a recent study suggests that it doesn't move down to the lungs as readily as previous covid, thus being less deadly. Also cases apparently seem to peak after just 3-4 weeks, then we could end up with herd immunity here at some point in Jan 2022. But obviously nobody knows for sure.

In the meantime a lot of people are going to be off work, mainly with cold or flu-like symptoms (the symptoms have changed from previous strains). Therefore we can expect another month of disruption to businesses (especially hospitality, travel, retail, etc) - you know the drill. After that, who knows, it's…