Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.

I hear from CNBC that the average American has put on 16ibs during lockdown. I can quite believe the same might be true here. Certainly, basking in the sun on Friday afternoon, I caught a glimpse of myself reflected in the window, and it reminded me of a documentary about a mudslide that had engulfed a whole village. Time to do some sit-ups, methinks!

There was some weak economic data in the US on Friday, with flash consumer confidence numbers coming in well below expectations, and importantly below June's numbers. That's not consistent with the V-shaped recovery that the stock market has priced-in. Combine that with a dearth of guidance from companies, and I remain cautious, and have shorted the US indices again, just as some downside protection. After all, if companies are not putting out guidance, then it doesn't suggest things are going well, does it?

On the upside, news on treatments/vaccines sounds promising, and the wall of money thrown at the markets is artificially propping up everything very well, for now. We'll see what happens with US earnings season this week, as that obviously sets the tone for UK markets too. Netflix results were interesting last week, as the stock dropped sharply - not on the numbers, but on soft expectations for Q3 and beyond. Are things priced to perfection? Some seem to be.

Whereas UK small caps generally seem quite cheap still. No sign of any euphoric bulls over here.

On to today's RNS. Not much news today in the samll caps world, so estimated timings - should be complete well before 1pm official finish time.

Update at 13:45 - today's report is now finished.

Share price: 158p

No. shares: 157.5m

Market cap: £248.9m

Centre re-opening date

Hollywood Bowl Group plc ("Hollywood Bowl" or the "Group"), the UK's market leading ten-pin bowling operator, announces that following the Government's announcement on 17 July 2020, it will reopen all of its English centres on 1 August 2020.

Pre-booking has started already, as you can see from its website here.

COVID-secure operating measures are being put in place. It will be interesting to see how this pans out. A number of members here left negative comments about the idea of going bowling, pointing out that putting your…