9.5p - mkt cap £58m

Half-year Report (published 18 Dec 2020)

The operator of Franco Manca pizza restaurants, and the smaller chain “The Real Greek”, both being casual dining formats. Both are excellent, popular, and nicely differentiated, i.e. not just copy-cat pizza restaurants like all the others.

Investors generally should look at least 6 months ahead, therefore we really should now be focused on how businesses are likely to trade post-covid. That’s why so many cyclical shares have rallied strongly in recent weeks. Therefore, FUL’s interim results during the covid period are only of passing interest. I’m more interested in balance sheet strength, liquidity, and the outlook.

