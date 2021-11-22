Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.

Mello - details of tonight's show are here. Cerillion (LON:CER) is certainly an impressive company.

Agenda -

Paul's Section -

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) - 2 more updates re cybersecurity incident were issued last week, so I recap on the situation, which now looks under control.

Cerillion (LON:CER) - tremendously impressive results from this telecoms billing software company. Profits are soaring, and the order book is strong, suggesting another good year is in the pipeline. Broker forecasts are up, but still look too cautious. Superb balance sheet & cashflows. This is a really impressive business, not without risk though. I think the valuation seems justified, there's a lot to like here.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) - profit warning slams this computer games company down about 37%. This is due to disappointing sales of 2 games, but the company doesn't know if it can recoup this over the festive season. Lack of revenue & profit visibility worries me. Might be a buying opportunity, if you know more than I do about the company, and you like it?

Everyman Media (LON:EMAN) - trading ahead of expectations, helped by James Bond, which has led to a broker forecast increase today. I've heard good things from friends who have visited Everyman cinemas, with a differentiated offering. But is it a viable business model? That's not been proven yet, in my view.

Jack's Section -

Centralnic (LON:CNIC) - growing, acquisitive company dealing in domain name services and online marketing. Organic growth is picking up after a burst of acquisitions. The result could be an inflection point as a more complete platform drives further growth and margin expansion. Results remain adjusted and the situation requires a certain time investment due to the acquisitions, business operations, and growing markets.

