Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here today!

Jack's section:

CentralNic (LON:CNIC) - I hold - positive quarterly update and the group is confident of meeting upgraded FY expectations. This is a quickly growing tech stock on 10.7x forecast rolling earnings, so it’s interesting from a valuation perspective. That’s in part because the group is only just reaching profitability after years of acquisitive activity and operational investment.

Creo Medical (LON:CREO) - not familiar with this stock. Revenue is up but the group burns a lot of cash and has yet to make a profit. It does spend on R&D, and it seems to be able to get a decent amount of funding from shareholders, which shows that some investors think its products are worth backing. It’s not my area though and the StockRank is low, so I’m passing for now.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Jack's section

Share price: 135.8p (+3.66%)

Shares in issue: 288,660,084

Market cap: £392m

Q1 results for the three months ended 31 March 2022

CentralNIC is a global internet platform that generates recurring revenue from operating a marketplace model for online presence and online marketing services. That’s things like online advertising, as well as more fundamental online tools such as websites and domain addresses.

Both revenue and adjusted EBITDA have increased year-on-year, driven by a combination of acquisitions and underlying organic growth.