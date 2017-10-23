Small Cap Value Report (Mon 23 Oct 2017) - PDG, TRAK

Good morning!
I am currently in an airport as I set out to spend the day with the Stocko team in Oxford.
Paul might be along with updates in a short while, but either way I thought I would open up the thread for reader comments.
Best wishes,
Graham
Morning everyone, it's Paul here!
I'll also be heading for Stockopedia HQ in Oxford shortly. There's just enough time to squeeze in a few brief comments on some of today's RNSs.
Pendragon (LON:PDG)
There's a profit warning today from the UK's largest car dealers. This is rather surprising, since brokers were upgrading forecasts as recently as August, on the back on strong H1 results. So this suggests a fairly nasty slowdown in H2.
It says that underlying profits for 2017 will now be about £60m. It did £48m adjusted profit in H1, so that suggests only £12m profit in H2. The latest forecast I have from one broker suggests £71.1m adjusted PBT in 2017. So today's company forecast of £60m is a 15.6m shortfall - all of which has occurred in H2 remember - so annualised, it suggests a steeper fall in profits.
Reasons given for the profit shortfall are - declining new car sales, and a fall in used car prices. I suppose this was bound to happen, due to the boom in car sales in recent years. Furthermore, weaker sterling has increased prices, and there's no doubt that consumer confidence has weakened this year. So perhaps people are less inclined to make big ticket purchases? Although given that most private cars are now not bought, but are leased, then I question whether car purchases really are big ticket items any more? After all, if you can lease a brand new Audi A4 for £179 per month, and a car is essential for you, then would you really worry about signing on the dotted line? Also, a new car means little servicing or repair costs, so there's a strong argument for driving a brand new car, as opposed to a more thirsty & unreliable cheap older car.
Strategic review - whenever those words are mentioned by a company, I wince. It usually means there are some kind of structural problems. That in turn usually means exceptional costs, and a period of time for the business to be re-shaped,…
A few previously no-hoper punts I hold seem to have had good news, Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) - debut of their FOVIO chipset to monitor driver tiredness & distraction in 2018 Cadillac. Had already been announced but Hargreaves Hale overhang seems to have been cleared on Friday.
Powerhouse Energy (LON:PHE) - MIght have a partner lined up to purify their hydrogen from rubbish so it's actually useable but it's still a wonky prototype at present.
SCISYS (LON:SSY) - 18m euro prime contractor win for their space division, German national satellite communications, though it is over 3 years
Cloudcall (LON:CALL) - Legal & General seem to have increased their holding in recent fundraise, I can never read these holdings RNSes properly though.
Have a great day trading everybody
My morning smallcap tweet:
Omega Diagnostics (LON:ODX), Real Good Food (LON:RGD), Scholium (LON:SCHO), Dialight (LON:DIA), Solid State (LON:SOLI), Renewi (LON:RWI)
Omega Diagnostics (ODX) H1 trading. Rev up 4%. FY F/C is for rev up 8%. "We expect a stronger second half and the outturn for the year remains dependent on one or more of the objectives outlined above delivering a material contribution to our results."
Real Good Food (RGD) trading - rev OK, profit dire. Bakery hit by commodity prices and labour inefficiencies and materials wastage during a period of extensive and disruptive site re-development. Significant additional costs from professional advisers as a result of needing to respond to its Corporate Governance and regulatory shortcomings. Guides FY loss. "Group and Head Office costs have been too high and these are also subject to a comprehensive review, part of which will result in moving the Head Office from London to Wavertree, Liverpool." Not sweet.
Scholium Group (SCHO) H1 trading. H1 is usually quieter than H2, but is expected to show a return to modest profitability (2017: -£240k). Expanding into stamp auctions & sales after buying a 'significant portfolio of stamps'. From the floundering Stanley Gibbons I assume.
Dialight (DIA) Trading. Short-term production challenges knock expected FY EBIT down to £13.5m - £15.5m. "We expect to end the current financial year with a strong net cash position and the Board is considering reinstating dividend payments"
Solid State (SOLI) H1 trading. Guides FY profit slightly lower than current market expectations due to "product mix in the period and increases to overheads through the investment in growth and margin initiatives*". *= BS for cutting prices.
Renewi (RWI) FY trading. Exp results significantly above board's previous expectations.
Mincon (LON:MCON) is probably too illiquid for a lot of readers but it's experiencing great revenue growth at the moment and has shed loads of cash. If you do comment on it I would be interested in any broker notes' EPS expectations you see as it's revenue is higher but operating profit margin seems to have suffered a bit due to currency.
I'd be interested in your thoughts on Trakm8 Holdings (LON:TRAK) who've posted a trading update today, as there's been some recent discussion about he company on this board. Thanks!