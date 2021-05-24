Good morning, it's Paul and Roland here with the SCVR for Monday.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) - delayed audit but confirms results will be in line with expectations. I review the situation, and conclude that risk:reward seems unfavourable, with too much (yet to happen) upside turnaround already priced-in. Also there has been large dilution, limiting the upside on the share price.

Roland's Section:

Mj Gleeson (LON:GLE) - this housebuilder and land specialist is trading ahead of expectations. Gleeson has attracted some savvy institutional shareholders, but is there still value for buyers?

Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) - this small cap investment company has put its asset manager on notice and announced plans for a strategic review.

180p - mkt cap £332m

Change to Full Year Results Date

Ted Baker Plc, the global lifestyle brand, announces that its preliminary results for the 53 weeks ended 30 January, will now be published on 10 June 2021 (previously 27 May 2021).

The reason given is disruption caused by covid on the audit process.

Really? Practically everyone else seems to be managing alright.

Which does make me wonder if there might be an issue over the going concern assurances need by the auditors? Although checking back to my notes here on 11 Feb 2021, TED had plenty of liquidity, and undrawn bank facilities at that time. Its last balance sheet looks solid. Hence going concern probably wouldn’t be an issue now.

Most importantly, it confirms today that trading is in line -

The Group confirms that full year results will be in line with consensus expectations.

Hence shareholders probably don’t need to worry about today's delay.

The Group reiterates its FY January 2023 financial targets set with the FY2020 preliminary results and then upgraded at the interim results in December 2020.

Both Ted Baker (LON:TED) and Superdry (LON:SDRY) went into the pandemic with problems, and trading poorly. Both are trying to execute turnarounds, with lots of positive talk, but little to date in terms of hard facts that turnarounds are actually happening. Hence I remain sceptical, but open minded.

Looking back at…