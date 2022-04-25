Good morning, it's just Paul here today.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Mccoll's Retail (LON:MCLS) - as we expected, the company finally admits that existing equity is worth little to nothing.

Totally (LON:TLY) - a positive trading update for FY 3/2022, with forecast EPS raised today from 1.8p to 2.0p. We like this share here at the SCVR, it seems to be performing well, growing quite rapidly, and the valuation looks reasonable, assuming nothing goes wrong in future.

Zoo Digital (LON:ZOO) - surprisingly, it's come out with another positive trading update, with FY 3/2022 forecasts raised again. I've generally been sceptical about this share, given poor performance over 22 years, but the bull case is definitely strengthening now that 78% organic growth, and a move into decent profit has been announced.

Mello Monday - the online investor event is tonight, starting at 17:00. Three interesting companies presenting, so this looks a particularly good one.

Mello Chiswick - the physical event is back! Details here, it's quite soon, on 25-26 May. It's going to be fantastic to see a lot of old friends again, after a 2 or 3 year gap.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to

Paul’s Section:

3.95p (pre market open)

Market cap £11m

Update

Trading has been mixed, but that’s irrelevant now.

This is what matters, and it’s (as expected) a…