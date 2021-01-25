Good morning! It's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.

Exciting news late last night, as the FT reported that Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold, as do many Stockopedia subscribers) is apparently buying the Dedenhams brand & online presence, for £50m. NB it is not buying the shops. This is potentially interesting on a number of levels. Firstly, it means the BOO group (already 9 brands) is spreading its wings into a much broader demographic, and not just fast fashion for young (mainly female) customers. Secondly, I seem to recall (from when it was listed) that Debenhams focused heavily on online, and some archive material on its website suggests that in 2018, online sales were over £500m. If BOO is buying something that size as a bolt on, then it could be material to its growth.

Press reports suggests there's a fair bit of interest in TopShop, with Asos (LON:ASC) mooted as the front-runner there, to protect its existing supply arrangements with Arcadia, possibly?

I see BOO has just put out an RNS I'll read it quickly & update this in a few minutes.



