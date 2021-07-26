Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.

Science (LON:SAG) - decent H1 results out today, with profit about 4% ahead of recently raised guidance. Looks a very nice company, trading well, and still reasonably priced.



Supreme (LON:SUP) - This is an interesting recent float, with the high energy CEO with a 57% stake certainly coming across as an effective entrrepreneur, very much what I look for.

Attraqt (LON:ATQT) - Half year trading update. Seems to be slightly below expectations, which looks to be a little below breakeven. Not sure why it commands a valuation of £81m.

Sunday papers - a few interesting stories with relevance to investing caught my eye.

Centralnic (LON:CNIC) - revenue ahead of forecasts but profits to remain 'comfortably in line' due to ongoing investment. There have been a lot of acquisitions here, along with equity dilution, but the group is growing and its valuation is becoming more attractive.

Xlmedia (LON:XLM) - in line update. Casino vertical continues to suffer but registering growth in European and US sport. There's execution and integration risk in the turnaround strategy, as well as business model risk (responsible for previous setbacks in share price), so I'm happy to sit back and wait for more detailed results and management commentary.

