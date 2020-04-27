Small Cap Value Report (Mon 27 April 2020) -
Morning! It's Graham here with the placeholder for Monday's report.
Unlock the rest of this Article in 15 seconds
Already have an account?
Login here
Morning! It's Graham here with the placeholder for Monday's report.
Already have an account?
Login here
Full-time investor and independent analyst. Editor at Cube.Investments, small-cap writer at Stockopedia. Previously a fixed income analyst in the City and institutional fund manager. I'm a CFA charterholder and have the Investment Management Certificate and STA Diploma in Technical Analysis for good measure. When I'm not talking about finance, I enjoy recreational poker, chess and Mandarin Chinese. more »
Alumasc (LON:ALU) are following the trend in construction and announcing a staged return to work. They have taken a holiday from pension contributions as well as cancelling the dividend. Debt is piling up everywhere!
Uk Commercial Property Reit (LON:UKCM) is issuing a dividend, but at half the expected level. This seems more respectful of investors than the actions of many.
Staffline (LON:STAF) are bringing in some heavyweight talent to the board, including a former Harvey Nash (LON:HVN) director. It has arguably taken a crisis to make the company seriously address its problems.
My morning smallcap tweet: Part 1/2
Trakm8 Holdings (LON:TRAK) SysGroup (LON:SYS)1 Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX) Camellia (LON:CAM) accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) EKF Diagnostics Holdings (LON:EKF) £7DIG Staffline (LON:STAF)
Trakm8 (TRAK) guides FY(March) in line but Covid hit in the last two weeks, delaying hardware shipments and contract awards. Also installation companies unable to work. Did win 2 major contract renewals. Adj loss £0.2m. (loss £1.5m). £1.7m cash on hand. "All our major Insurance customers are now up and running. In addition the AA fully launched its Smart Breakdown service which is reliant on our data and devices. Current trading is reduced particularly in our Fleet business."
System1 (SYS1) slow start to Q4 did not improve, with rev and gross profit down 25% and 2% in FY, broadly as guded. Suspends proposed buyback, passes div.
Mind Gym (MIND) guides FY(March) up 15%, at the top end of revised guidance. Adj pretax in range. Net cash £15.9m. Significant increase in demand for virtual classrooms. No FY21 guidance.
Quartix (QTX) Q1 in line. April saw large slowdown in orders. Expect new installation in April at least 60% down. Lockdown caused 80% reduction in installation capacity but now 25% down. Cutting costs. Covid unlikely to have a material impact on profit and cashflow in H1 despite rev hit. Lockdown modelling - co unlikely to even reduce net cash. The comparison with TRAK is stark.
Camellia (CAM) agriculture performance and prices still dire. Eengineering businesses operating at close to normal. Guides Food Service profit substantially lower in H1. £77.1m net cash plus investment portfolio of £43.8m. Guides FY(Dec) U/L pretax slightly above market expectations.
Accesso Technology (ACSO) FY20 started ahead of expectations but now a disaster. Op cost cut to $3.8m pcm, down $2.6m. Current liquidity supports operations into autumn (assuming a nominal level of activity from mid-summer onward), constructive discussion with existing credit provider. Looking at other options. Covid hit to customers is severe. Redundancies and more furloughing. I hold.
EKF Diagnostics (EKF) Significant increase in demand with expected orders of $3m for May. Co expects to exceed significantly overall budgets for H1 and is confident of exceeding FY expectations.
7digital Group (7DIG) home working - no impact delivery and service capability. Expects delays in new contracts and renewals. Profitabilty delayed into H2.
Staffline (STAF) Recruitment: demand in food sector strong but other sectors, such as manufacturing, retail and automotive, has diminished considerably. Overall reduction in demand. PeoplePlus hit. Cautiously optimistic on a positive FY underlying EBITA. Half a cheer. Expects to agree revised financing structure with bank.. I hold.
Morning Paul
My tweet this morning - your opinion appreciated.
#VLG.
New Exclusive Long Term Agreement Secured in ChinaLargest ever contract win for a minimum of €168 million15 year agreement for DentylAll sales and marketing costs borne by themMCap only £40mGrown to No 1 holding - delighted!
Michael
My morning smallcap tweet: Part 2/2
Verditek (LON:VDTK) Alumasc (LON:ALU) SimplyBiz (LON:SBIZ) Filtronic (LON:FTC) Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Horizon Discovery (LON:HZD)
Verditek (VDTK) manufacturing site in Lainate Italy reopened on 6 Apr. Some commercial agreements sgned.
Alumasc Group (ALU) Water Management will be re-open Burton Latimer and Halstead sites on a phased basis this week. Rainclear and Gatic have been trading as usual. Roofing and Levolux have remained open and Roofing has received strong order intakes. £16.6m credit headroom.
SimplyBiz (SBIZ) will pay div and confident about Group's future "as the business is cash generative, is trading comfortably within bank covenants and there is no foreseeable requirement for additional external capital. The increased focus on helping its core intermediary customers to serve their clients remotely is expected to underpin the strong ongoing demand for the Group's services. Demand in the housing market is likely to remain weak on an ongoing basis and the Board therefore expects that it will recover more slowly."
Filtronic (FTC) does not foresee any critical supply shortages. Customers delayed programmes.
Byotrol (BYOT) continues to experience exceptional demand and expects to benefit significantly from a "secular shift towards the heightened importance of infection prevention." Guides FY(March) rev £6m and adj EBITDA (pre exceptionals) ~£0.25m.
Netscientific (NSCI) FY pos-tax -£4.9m (-£9.4m). Going concern: co dependent on meeting its forecast. If not co will need to raise further finance.
Horizon Discovery (HZD) FY(Dec) rev-cont up 8%. Loss-cont £11.5m (£6.6m). Q1 trading broadly in-line with management expectations but "orders towards the end of March indicated pressure in Research Reagents as academic research labs slowed or stopped working." Co has a sufficient working capital and liquidity for a prolonged economic downturn.
Yet another 2 parter from Mr C. You are a lockdown legend sir!