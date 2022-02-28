Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Monday's SCVR.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Tristel (LON:TSTL) - I reviewed interim results from a week ago, over the weekend. Despite halving in share price, I still don't see this share as a bargain.

Mccoll's Retail (LON:MCLS) - Ominous press coverage over the weekend suggests to me that this share is probably worth zero, with insolvency looming. Too much debt, and supply chain problems look set to overwhelm equity, leaving debt holders in the driving seat, and equity holders probably wiped out in an imminent administration. I would get out while you still can, at any price that's high enough to cover the stockbroker's selling fees.

Onthemarket (LON:OTMP) (I hold) - a reassuring (in line) trading update for FY 1/2022. It's profitable, and has cash in the bank. It remains to be seen if the updated strategy of CEO Jason Tebb will work.

Made Tech (LON:MTEC) - my first look at this IT company addressing the public sector. Stellar growth, but I wonder if it might be expanding too fast, and struggling to control its staffing costs? Today's interim results come with a profit warning due to increased costs, shares down by a third. Overall, I don't know enough about it, so will sit on the fence.

Jack's section:

Centralnic (LON:CNIC) - I hold - final results and another acquisition announced. Organic momentum is strong and this has continued into the new financial year. The group remains loss-making on a reported basis though and, while revenue and profits are up impressively, the per share improvement is more muted. The rate of acquisition activity here suggests an ambitious company, but one that remains tricky for investors to pin down.

Safestyle Uk (LON:SFE) - trading update and cyber attack. H1 earnings are expected to materially reduce as a result. The group retains its second half guidance though, and says that the operational recovery is underway. Momentum had been promising here, but this remains a turnaround and sentiment has taken a knock, with increased short term uncertainty.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn…