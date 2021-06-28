Morning, its Paul and Jack here with today’s SCVR.

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

144p (up 7%, at 08:05) - mkt cap £46m

New £2.2m contract

I only mention contract wins if they’re significant financially. Often companies trot out contract win announcements to ramp the share price, and conveniently forget to mention that they have no material impact on forecasts because they were already baked in.

COG has had clever technology & an extensive track record in cognitive testing for a long time, but it never seemed to establish a consistent growth track record, with too many contracts turning out to be one-offs.

It seems to me that, in the last year, things have significantly improved, which is why I’m taking a close interest in the company.…