I'm reminding myself that sentiment can turn very quickly, and the market has already priced-in considerable downside for the economy. It's strange how we're all super-confident when shares are over-priced (as they were in 2021), yet we're in the depths of despair when they're cheap (which many seem to be now).

I keep reminding myself that my SIPP being down 20% year-to-date won't be a problem long term. That's because I'm confident all the shares in it are long-term winners. It's not geared, so I can ride out any market downturn. I wish the same could be said of my geared accounts, where once again I'm taking a battering. That's my problem - gearing. Hence people who don't use gearing are very wise I think!

I'll definitely need to move to eliminating gearing, it's too stressful as much as anything, as these lurches down in portfolio value, magnified by gearing, are a nightmare to cope with. It's feast or famine, rapidly alternating! Hence why I'm so relaxed about a 20% drop in my SIPP, which in comparison is a breeze. I keep making the same mistake over & over again. No comments needed on this, I know exactly what I'm doing wrong. Hopefully other people can learn from my mistakes, as I never seem to! There's no point in crying over spilt milk - I'll get it back again, as has happened the last 3 times! It's like a morning confessional here at the moment!

Anyway, on to today's newsflow of trading updates & results statements.

Mello is tonight, starting at 6pm, the first show for a month. David emailed me to say that the audience melts away in times of market turmoil, such as now. So it's important to support the people putting out great content, by giving them the viewing numbers they need to attract interesting speakers. As always with webinars, we don't have to watch everything. I tend to keep it on in the background, on my headphones sometimes, and zone in & out whilst preparing dinner, or feeding the dogs!

Lookers (LON:LOOK) - a very interesting sale & leaseback deal for one freehold property in Battersea. It's…