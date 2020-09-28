Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.

Here are the company updates which have caught my eye this morning;

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - casual dining chains - trading update

Getbusy (LON:GETB) - Trading update & completion of loan facility

Christie (LON:CTG) - AGM statement - sorry, I ran out of time to look at this, but it doesn't look very good, from a quick glance, so we're not missing anything.

Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL) - AGM statement

Reach (LON:RCH) - Half yearly financial report

Brand Architekts (LON:BAR) - Final results

.

Timings - I need to be finished by early afternoon today, in order to prepare for the Mello Virtual online shares event this evening. They want me to discuss a few small cap shares with other investors.

Update at 13:56 - today's report is now finished.

.

Share price: 8.25p (up 4%, at 08:07)

No. shares: 609.6m

Market cap: £50.3m

Trading Update

Publication of audited accounts for y/e 29 March 2020 is extended from end Sept, to c. 15 October. It says that both AIM and Companies House have extended the deadline for filing accounts to end Dec 2020, so there's nothing to get worried about here. Other than that it's a bit slow to produce accounts, even allowing for covid disruption.

Here's a summary of today's update, with my comments;

FY 03/2020: revenues up 7.2% to £68.6m - this only clips the start of the covid lockdown, so not a terribly impressive growth rate. There should be many more opportunities to open new sites on low rents in the current situation.

Current net debt (at 25 Sept 2020) is low, at £3.52m. It says £7.46m undrawn on £25.75m, which suggests the gross positions must be as follows (my workings);

Cash: £14.77m

Debt: £(18.29)m

Net debt: £(3.52)m

Couldn't they have just provided a table with those numbers in, instead of the confusing text? Note to everyone who writes or edits RNSs: tables are always the simplest, clearest way to present figures.

It looks as if FUL has drawn down heavily on its bank facilities, and is sitting on a big cash pile, as a comfort blanket. I understand why some companies are doing this, but it usually…