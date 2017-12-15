Small Cap Value Report (Mon 29 Jan 2018) - STHR, UTW, CVR, FISH, SPE, CLLN, ANP, YU., ITM
Good morning!
Thank you for suggestions, which I will prioritise for coverage.
There are a lot of updates today, so I may need to be selective.
Regards,
Graham
SThree (LON:STHR)
- Share price: 368p (-1%)
- No. of shares: 132 million
- Market cap: £485 million
Final Results for the Year ended 30 November 2018
Mentioning this international STEM recruiter only briefly, for two reasons.
1) It doesn't get requested very much, and 2) its market cap is now pushing the limits of what we tend to cover here, after a strong share price performance over the past year.
I covered SThree a few times last year, and my overall stance on it hasn't changed. I think it's a very well-run international business with attractive geographical diversification and an excellent track record of profitable performance.
Today's results show further progress in the strategy to limit Permanent hiring activities, while expanding the more reliable Contract-based activities.
It's more and more international, as 81% of gross profits are now derived from outside the UK.
Some people might be reluctant to invest in this sector due to low margins and its hyper-competitive nature, and I can understand that position. But for an investor who does want to get involved in recruitment, I think this should be one of the first stocks they look at.
The algorithms are impressed too, giving it a StockRank of 97.
Utilitywise (LON:UTW)
- Share price: 41p (suspended)
- No. of shares: 78.5 million
- Market cap: £32 million
Temporary suspension of share trading
I haven't studied this utilities consultant in any detail before, as my modus operandi is to find things that I might like to buy shares in, and there were more than enough red flags to keep me away from this.
On Jan 17th, Paul highlighted (actually he put it in bold) the risk of the company failing to get its July 2017 accounts published in time to avoid suspension. It was an important warning for anyone holding these shares, as that is indeed what has happened.
Prior to suspension, Utilitywise was trading on an official PE ratio of 5x, but it was no bargain. The algorithms on this website had correctly, I think, identified it as a Value Trap.
The big accounting problem…
SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy. The Company's segments include the United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I), Continental Europe, the USA, and Asia Pacific & Middle East (APAC & ME). The Company's recruitment brands include Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley and Real Staffing. The Company's other brands include Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International and Orgtel. The Company delivers contract, permanent, projects, retained and executive search recruitment solutions. Its support and mobility services offer contracting, relocation and relevant visa support. It provides resources to support its brands with contractor services. more »
Utilitywise plc is a United Kingdom-based business energy and water consultancy. The principal activity of the Company is of an intermediary for energy supplies to the commercial market. Its operating segments include Enterprise and Corporate. The Enterprise segment is engaged in energy procurement by negotiating rates with energy suppliers for small and medium-sized business customers throughout the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and certain European markets. The Corporate segment is engaged in energy procurement of larger industrial and commercial customers, often providing an account care service and offering a range of utility management products and services designed to help customers manage their energy consumption. It provides energy management services, including procurement, energy reduction and audit, carbon offsetting, smart metering, water brokerage, design, manufacture and supply of timers, controllers and building management systems, and the Internet of Things. more »
Conviviality Plc is a wholesaler and distributor of alcohol and impulse products serving consumers through its franchised retail outlets or through hospitality and food service. The Company's activities consist of the wholesale and retail distribution of beers, wines, spirits, tobacco, grocery and confectionery within the United Kingdom to both the on-trade and off-trade market. Its segments include Conviviality Retail, Matthew Clark and Peppermint Events. Its Conviviality Retail is a franchised off-license and convenience chain with over 370 Franchisees and over 700 retail stores trading primarily under the fascias of Bargain Booze, Bargain Booze Select Convenience and Wine Rack. Its Conviviality Direct is an independent wholesaler to the on-trade, serving over 23,000 outlets from national hotel chains to independent food-led pubs and restaurants trading through two businesses, Matthew Clark and Bibendum. Its Conviviality Trading is a full service brand and wine agency. more »
In reply to keithpleasant, post #7
Hi keith, I'm a long-term bear on Conviviality (LON:CVR) and have updated my views on it here now. Just my $0.02. Cheers.
In reply to Camtab, post #17
RE ITM Power (LON:ITM) - Sorry for being so stupid but I'm still trying to work out where they make their money. I can see the big advantage of hydrogen over all electric (fill up in 3 minutes vs recharge in 1 hour but there needs to be a lot more outlets across the country so that car buyers feel confidenmt they will be able to fill up wherever they are. Can someone tell me how their deal with Shell works? Do they simply sell their units to Shell and then maintain them or do they rent/lease space on Shell forecourts, install their plants and then make money dependent on how much hydrogen is sold?
Sorry entered in Error
Hi Graham,
I completely agree with you re taking a negative view of Conviviality (LON:CVR) . My view is that the company is a good example of "busy fools" - i.e. huge turnover, but little profit. The interim figures today look unimpressive to me.
It's the balance sheet that really concerns me though. NTAV is negative, at a whopping -£81.1m! So the whole business is financed by the drinks suppliers & the bank. What happens if either or both lose confidence in CVR? It could easily go bust in an economic downturn, in my view, with it current, precarious, financial structure. Remember that credit gets withdrawn in a downturn. It's madness to be paying out generous divis, in my view. CVR should stop paying divis, and concentrate on debt reduction, in my view.
What about bad debts? The casual dining sector is under severe stress at the moment, and I'm guessing that CVR must be a supplier via its wholesale division, to many restaurants that could go bust. So there's balance sheet risk within that enormous £242m debtor book. I wonder if CVR insures the debtor book? If it does, then fine. If it doesn't then it could prove to be exposed to bad debt risk in the future.
I see today's 15% share price fall will have knocked about £100m off its market cap, but at the resulting c.£550m market cap it still looks far from good value to me. It's just a distribution business, being squeezed from both suppliers & customers, and with no doubt rising costs. There's no attraction to this share at all, in my view. One of my least favourite companies.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #21
One interesting little point on Conviviality (LON:CVR) is in Note 14 of the Annual Report & Accounts:
"As of 30 April 2017, trade receivables of £42,263,000 (2016: £6,813,000) were past due but not impaired. These relate to customers and Franchisees for which there is no recent history of default".
Between FY16 and FY17, the total balance of trade receivables amount increased by c42% from c£132m to £187m.
Therefore, all things been equal, I would have expected a similar increase % wise in the amount past due. However, the amount past due has increased 7 fold.
It is also not impaired - I would have thought that IFRS9 would have something to say about that when it comes into force for them.
Cheers,
0inK
In reply to the0ni0nking, post #22
Hi onionking,
How interesting, thanks for posting that info about Conviviality (LON:CVR) (oops, I nearly forgot the ticker then, lol!)
I read the brilliant Langton Capital free email, focussed on the hospitality sector (highly recommended reading) every day, and they are reporting numerous problems in the casual dining sector. Hardly surprising, due to capacity expansion of, from memory, 30-40% in the last 10 years, colliding with (mainly payroll-related) cost increases, and soft consumer demand. Plus consumers are refusing to pay up, instead many are chasing promotions - 50% off food offers are now commonplace.
Byron Burgers is doing a CVA. There are loads of other casual dining operators who are seeing profits collapse, because they expanded too rapidly (often on Private Equity finance), and problems have now caught up with them. Apparently even good operators like Prezzo and Cote have debt problems.
It's the smaller independent restaurants who are also under severe pressure, and often have very weak balance sheets.
So I think Conviviality could end up with lots of bad debts. It would be key to find the breakdown of their wholesale business, and see where the risk lies. But a near-£250m debtor book, at least part of which is exposed to the casual dining sector, looks to me an accident waiting to happen. It wouldn't take much to wipe out profits entirely, if a few medium to large customers went under.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Laughton, post #19
RE ITM Power (LON:ITM) (LON:ITM) - Hydrogen will never be a mass market fuel. See http://www.withouthotair.com/
In reply to ppdrs, post #11
Hi ppdrs,
Altitude (LON:ALT) tends to put out quite frequent rampy updates, dangling the prospect of more jam tomorrow. However, the published accounts (so far) show no progress at all in the promised stellar revenue growth.
I tried out their software last year, and thought it was very basic. It didn't seem anything like what was promised.
Today's update is yet more jam tomorrow, about customers signing up to use Altitude's software, and quoting the turnover of the customers. We don't yet know how much of that will actually translate into revenues for Altitude.
This is an interesting company though. If its plans of being an online intermediary between Mom & Pop style promotional goods companies, and their customers, does succeed in the big USA market, then this share could have great potential.
For me though, it's been too much talk, and not enough action so far. Today's update fits that profile - it's not a trading update, so not valid for inclusion in these reports. Although Graham's writing today's report, so he can include anything he wants.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Julianh, post #9
Hi ted/julian,
re: Anpario (LON:ANP)
I agree with the view that these shares had already risen greatly, and therefore may have been vulnerable to profit-taking. Also, they are on a very high earnings multiple, which can increase the volatility surrounding these updates.
It looks like a nice company. I frankly need to learn more about it to understand the products and the growth prospects and how they might justify the current market cap.
Thanks for the suggestion as always.
Graham
In reply to whitmad, post #24
Re ITM Power (LON:ITM)
Thanks for the link, in spite of its title there is a lot of hot air in the book. Where exactly does it mention hydrogen powered cars?
A hydrogen oxygen fuel cell powered electric vehicle seems ideal solution to lack of range of battery power.
In reply to Samsgrandad, post #27
The crux of the matter is the huge amount of energy required to create hydrogen for use as a fuel. Far more than direct storage of electricity in batteries. Building the generating capacity for a fleet of electric vehicles will be a challenge, building sufficient generating capacity for creating hydrogen for those same vehicles is totally impractical. The book looks at the fundamental numbers for various strategies of energy generation and use. It is worth reading.
Mentioned in numerous places in the text. One useful page is https://www.withouthotair.com/c20/page_139.shtml which links to references. Also see https://www.withouthotair.com/c20/page_130.shtml which mentions:
"In the CUTE (Clean Urban Transport for Europe) project, which
was intended to demonstrate the feasibility and reliability of fuelcell
buses and hydrogen technology, fuelling the hydrogen buses required
between 80% and 200% more energy than the baseline diesel
bus.
Fuelling the Hydrogen 7, the hydrogen-powered car made by BMW,
requires 254 kWh per 100 km – 220% more energy than an average
European car."
Graham
Any chance of an update on LUCECO, their share price is tanking alarmingly. Is this an over reaction to recent bad news
In reply to Paul Scott, post #23
Hi Paul,
Just out of interest, any other daily, weekly reads on your list.
I also skim fullermoney for general market every day and also monthly On Target by Martin Spring (global view).
Cheers (or Cheese if you prefer).
ps - Don't really want to hijack the main discussion, just asking and I guess if any others have a daily/weekly/monthly read list, it's worth sharing perhaps!
In reply to FREng, post #5
re: Defenx (LON:DFX)
Hi FREng, the market cap on that is a bit too low for me, apologies! G
In reply to Graham N, post #31
Indeed! Yet Defenx (LON:DFX) was well into SCVR territory six months ago. If the business survives it may yet be there again ...
In reply to whitmad, post #24
Thanks for the link re ITM Power (LON:ITM) but that document seems to be over 10 years old. Hasn't the science moved on a lot since then? The "book" makes a big play of saying that fuelling a car with hydrogen is no cheaper than diesel and therefore should be discounted. But surely, it's not just the cost that is going to drive the change. It's all about the environment and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
Maybe I've got it wrong, but a good deal of ITM's pitch seems to be about using solar to power the hydrogen production.
In reply to Laughton, post #19
I don't think you are being stupid at all. Although I am thinking I might be a bit stupid for investing in a stock because I believe in what it does. I cannot tell you much about the deal with Shell, but I do know they make some money by supplying the fuel. They have signed various contracts with various companies one example is Toyota. You can find details under the news tab.They have also signed deals with some bus companies. This is one aspect which as you point out doesn't provide much income now but as demand grows (which I hope it will)...... They have also a business incorporating hydrogen systems into companies as an alternative fuel option which has seen an increase in demand. Then there is a scheme they have tested and seems to work well with a German municipality called Thuga where they seem to be able store renewable energy in the gas system via hydrogen. I am no expert but this is my interpretation. DYOR, it is still in the punt section of my portfolio.
In reply to mikelevie, post #10
Hi Mike, I've covered Yu (LON:YU.)
Thanks for the suggestion. G
In reply to gus 1065, post #1
Hi gus, I covered Sopheon (LON:SPE). Interesting company. Cheers. G
In reply to Camtab, post #4
Hi Camtab, nice suggestion. I've covered ITM Power (LON:ITM) before. Once again, it appears to be on the verge of significant revenues. As you suggest, it is still a bit "blue-sky" for me. Happy to listen to any arguments for or against it. Thanks. G